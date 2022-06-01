Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

by Staff reporter
16 secs ago | Views
TRADITIONAL chiefs must put God first in all they do in order to be granted wisdom to rule over their people, while church leaders should continue to pray for peace, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing thousands of people gathered to celebrate and witness a prayer service for newly installed Chief Negomo, Mr Paradzai Kutyauripo, in Chiweshe yesterday, the President said during biblical times, the reign of rulers who despised God was always short-lived.

Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) led the service.

Mr Kutyauripo is a brother to First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa.

In a jest-filled speech interspersed by Bible scriptures, the President said all leaders come from God.

"I am thankful for your coming, especially the ZCC; for coming to pray for my in-law.

"The word says, ‘Even when you were in your mother's womb, I gave you what to do on the face of the earth'.

"Do not be surprised by seeing Mr Kutyauripo being appointed chief here in Negomo's area, the area of his ancestry.

"It was written long before by God that is what he would do.

"He has had good fortune because he fears God.

"He has been fortunate that a prophet of the Rozvis is praying for him. This is a great thing.

"Each and every one, wherever you are seated with the work you do, appreciate that even before your birth God had known that this is what you would be today.

"We never knew this day would come, but God knew it would."

He called on Chief Negomo to rule fairly and always live according to God's word.

"Chief Negomo, you have been given the chieftainship by your clan of many.

"God looked at all of them and selected you for this role before you knew it.

"Fear God and put him first and he will give you wisdom of ruling over your people."

Traditional leaders, he added, were the country's custodians.

"Traditionally, you have heard the word from the Bishop, the land that was colonised does not belong to us as politicians.

"The land that was taken belonged to chiefs.

"Yes, we went to war and we defeated the whites until they retreated from the country, but we do not forget that there is no land in Zimbabwe that has no owners," he said.

"Land has its owners who know the norms of their area.

"We politicians must remember that this country has its owners.

"Ours is to spread the word that each chief has their area of jurisdiction and when we combine all the chieftainships in our country, that is where our country is built and becomes the Republic of Zimbabwe.

"If you look inside the Republic of Zimbabwe, you see all the chieftainships that are there."

The President called on church leaders to pray for the country's leadership and peace.

"Where I come from, you will hear in a short while, we shall install our own chief," said President Mnangagwa.

"I have seen how it is done here and I will invite you also so that you bless our Mhare chieftainship of the Shumba totem.

"We know that those of the Shumba totem were traditionally hunters and fighters who knew that when they wanted to pray, they went to the Rozvis.

"Those are the ones who gave them strength, focus and wisdom.

"Sekuru (Bishop Mutendi), pray for us as we lead, isn't it so?

"Put us before God, saying ‘Oh God, you chose these children give them wisdom.'

"There is no country that can have a leader who was not chosen by God because the word says, ‘kings will come from Me.'

"As our chief has been prayed for, God is for peace, respect, love.

"As it stands, I do not know how many chiefs from Mashonaland Central were prayed for by a priest after being installed.

"The Negomo family, you are lucky because the prophet has come and you are led by the Holy Spirit."

During the service, the President danced to music by the ZCC brass band.

He was joined by the First Lady, his son Emmerson Junior and other senior Government officials.

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #God, #Pray, #Mnangagwa

Comments


Must Read

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

1 min ago | 1 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

12 hrs ago | 561 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

13 hrs ago | 3025 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

13 hrs ago | 901 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

13 hrs ago | 663 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

13 hrs ago | 2239 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

13 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

13 hrs ago | 984 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 442 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

13 hrs ago | 535 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

13 hrs ago | 2988 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

13 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

13 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

ZACC probes LSU

13 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

13 hrs ago | 219 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

13 hrs ago | 119 Views

How to teach teens to pray

13 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

13 hrs ago | 79 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

13 hrs ago | 162 Views

Police operation targets buses

13 hrs ago | 168 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

13 hrs ago | 111 Views

Free Zupco transport for traditional leaders

13 hrs ago | 88 Views

Graves to make way for residential stands

13 hrs ago | 199 Views

Pomona Project: All thunder, lightning flashes, no strike!

13 hrs ago | 82 Views

'Full dollarisation of Zimbabwe economy will never happen'

13 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwean-born mayor Chikoto feted in UK

13 hrs ago | 227 Views

Obert Mpofu guided by the Joshua Nkomo ethos on Gukurahundi

19 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Charamba speaks on plot to oust Mnangagwa reports

21 hrs ago | 6333 Views

'July Moyo plots to topple Mnangagwa' Temba Mliswa

23 hrs ago | 7037 Views

Troubles mount for Jacob Mudenda

23 hrs ago | 6208 Views

Grain middlemen and speculators fight GMAZ

23 hrs ago | 807 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days