Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo to incorporate neighbouring areas

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council is set to take advantage of the ongoing delimitation exercise to finalise boundary changes that will see the city incorporating areas that fall under Umguza Rural District Council.

The Presidential Proclamation 15E of 2004 and the subsequent Statutory Instruments (SI) that created the metropolitan provinces of Bulawayo and Harare, metropolitan boundaries were declared as covering a radius of up to 40 kilometres and in Bulawayo most of those areas are under the jurisdiction of Umguza RDC.

However, there has been confusion over the implementation of this SI with a number of suburbs including Mbundane and Emthunzini, in the city operating without key social amenities as BCC and Umguza RDC continue the tiff over which local authority has the responsibility to connect water and sewer reticulation systems.

Umguza RDC at one point accused BCC of trying to "steal" its land without any compensation. According to a BCC report, the local authority's acting director of town planning, Mr Wisdom Siziba revealed that the delimitation exercise was the opportune time for implementing and resolving the boundary changes issues.

This means that the city could see the addition of more local authority seats from the incorporated areas. He revealed that to date they had come up with a compensation formula for loss of revenue to the affected RDC.

"Inventory of roads to be taken over was compiled and it was agreed that valuation for compensation for infrastructure to take place at the time of handover. Incorporation process put on hold due to constitutional provisions until 2023. The city has made submissions to the Land Commission on its position for incorporations," said Mr Siziba.

He noted that the areas for incorporation were arrived at after studies revealed that despite the fact that there exists some developable land within the current municipal boundary, the BCC Master Plan will need to allocate land outside the existing municipal boundary to meet the projected land requirements over the plan period.

"It shall be recalled that the operational Master Plan was prepared in year 2000 and approved in 2004. This was a review of the 1982 Master Plan, the first such plan to be prepared in Zimbabwe under the 1976, Regional, Town and Country Planning Act.

"It shall also be recalled that the Master Plan had identified areas falling under Umguza RDC to be included into the city boundaries. The city's developmental goals that justify the proposals for incorporation are to ensure the availability of suitable land to meet the future needs of Bulawayo until 2034 and to establish a strong and sustainable local economic base in Bulawayo," reads the report.

He further noted that the incorporation was to provide sustainable physical infrastructure to facilitate social and economic development and to establish a forward-thinking management for Bulawayo with adequate resources to meet the development needs of the city.

"In terms of the Master Plan Umguza RDC and the Department of Spatial Planning and Urban Development have processed a number of layouts for residential development.

"Consequent to the development being undertaken in Rangemore a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been entered into between BCC and URDC. The main objective of this MoU is to provide the Rangemore area with water, sewer and solid waste removal services. It is envisioned that the MoU will evolve into incorporation," reads the report.

In terms of the areas that will be incorporated, the acting director of town planning said; "These include Reigate and Hopeville.

There is an informal settlement at Cabatsha. Farms were also allocated near the airport on Mopane. Besides being identified for incorporation by the Master Plan, part of the area is also covered by SI 212/99 which created ward 2.

"In the Lower and Upper Rangemore Area, the area is zoned high density residential in terms of Operative Bulawayo Master but has not yet been incorporated into Greater Bulawayo. Notable developments in Rangemore in terms of housing construction have been Emthunzini and Mbundane."

Source - The Sunday Mail
More on: #Zesa, #Power, #Target

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

6 mins ago | 65 Views

Ramaphosa’s unexplained millions stashed under mattresses

3 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Obert Mpofu faction losing its grip on Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 830 Views

Bank workers appeal to Mthulisi Ncube for tax relief

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to get Malawi maize this monthend

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's forex currency crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Price of bread skyrockets again in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 436 Views

The death of the Zimdollar shows the King has no clothes

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

Voter apathy is Zimbabwe's elephant in the room ahead of 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Sikhala says the culprits are known, but untouchable

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Missing activist's children living in fear

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Trouble ahead in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 169 Views

Xenophobia-hit Zimbabweans saving country's dead economy

3 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ex-Minister Mupfumira attacks Zanu-PF rival

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa's woes could worsen

4 hrs ago | 318 Views

Nyaradzo dismisses wrong body expatriation story

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Motorist sues BCC and TTI, gets paid ZW$80 000

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso will rise again, says new coach

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Shona judge jails Mthwakazi activists for carrying knobkerries

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses power quarterly target

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

4 Zimbabwe banks to face currency crimes charges

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

War on shocking teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

17 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

17 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

17 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

17 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

17 hrs ago | 3661 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

17 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZACC probes LSU

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

How to teach teens to pray

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

17 hrs ago | 85 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police operation targets buses

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

17 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days