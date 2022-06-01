Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Missing activist's children living in fear

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
TWENTY-FOUR year old Silence Ali is filled with fear, anxiety and hope as he peeps through the window when he hears a knock on the door.

"I thought it's our mother," Silence said, showing his disappointment before asking the purpose of the news crew's visit.

His sister Nyasha (26) was frozen in fear  as she covered herself with a blanket.

"I am scared, I don't know if I am ever going to see my mother again," she said while trying hard to fight tears flowing on her cheeks.

"I am living in fear, I no longer trust people anymore. I don't know who is a friend or an enemy.

It's two weeks since the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali, a 45-year-old mother of two from Chitungwiza and police have not made any arrest.

Ali is a Chitungwiza municipality employee and a well-known member of the Citizens Coalition for Change. She disappeared on May 10.

Her family said it is only hope, and faith that is keeping them strong.

"Honestly, we are frustrated with how the case is going. We feel the police are not doing enough.

"Local police stationed here in Nyatsime have not been helpful," Silence said.

"We have turned to prophets; maybe we can get assistance there."

On the fateful day, Ali was having drinks with a friend and neighbour Kirina Mariyoni at Chibhanguza shopping centre in Nyatsime.

"Our mother was in the company of Mariyoni at the club," Silence added.

"She told us that at around 9pm, our mother went out of the pub and when she followed her, she saw her lying down being beaten by a man wearing yellow clothes and when she tried to intervene, the man pulled out a catapult.

"Mariyoni then fled back into the bar. That was the last time she says she saw our mother."

At the time of her disappearance, Ali was staying alone in Nyatsime, while her two children lived in Seke.

"After our mother disappeared around 9pm, the neighbour only informed us the following day around 3pm," Silence said.

"We had to force her to make a police report.

Silence said the person who was beating her mother before she disappeared was Pius Jamba who is related to Simbarashe Chisango, a Zanu-PF district leader.

"Police interviewed Chisango who openly told them, ‘When you have failed to find her, come back and tell me, I will show you where she is.'

"Chisango is untouchable and the police cannot do anything to him," he said.

When the family confronted the owner of Chibhanguza Bar, they were told that Ali was bundled into some vehicle, never to be seen again.

The family also tried to engage Chisango to no avail.

"He went berserk when we confronted him and threatened to beat us all," Silence said.

Police in Nyatsime refused to comment on the matter, referring all questions to the national police spokesperson Paul Nyathi.

Nyathi said police would issue a statement when there was progress on the matter.

In a press statement released last week, Nyathi said evidence at hand pointed to a crime of passion.

Nyathi said Ali, in the company of her friend Mayironi, went to have drinks at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre and they tagged a dog.

At the shopping centre, Jambo, an ex-boyfriend of Ali allegedly approached them and told Ali that her dog was irritating him.

After being ignored by Ali, Jamba pulled out a catapult and aimed for the dog but struck Mayironi instead, Nyathi said.

Nyathi said: "Mayironi ran into the club to seek refuge. Pius Jamba then had a scuffle with Ali and dragged her into darkness.

"The two disappeared. All this was clearly witnessed by Mayironi who later went home in the company of Washington Mutsviri."

Source - The Standard

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

6 mins ago | 53 Views

Ramaphosa’s unexplained millions stashed under mattresses

3 hrs ago | 1117 Views

Obert Mpofu faction losing its grip on Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 828 Views

Bank workers appeal to Mthulisi Ncube for tax relief

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

Zimbabwe to get Malawi maize this monthend

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe's forex currency crisis worsens

3 hrs ago | 519 Views

Price of bread skyrockets again in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

The death of the Zimdollar shows the King has no clothes

3 hrs ago | 386 Views

Voter apathy is Zimbabwe's elephant in the room ahead of 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 72 Views

Sikhala says the culprits are known, but untouchable

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Trouble ahead in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Xenophobia-hit Zimbabweans saving country's dead economy

3 hrs ago | 189 Views

Ex-Minister Mupfumira attacks Zanu-PF rival

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Mnangagwa's woes could worsen

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Nyaradzo dismisses wrong body expatriation story

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Motorist sues BCC and TTI, gets paid ZW$80 000

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso will rise again, says new coach

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Shona judge jails Mthwakazi activists for carrying knobkerries

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Bulawayo to incorporate neighbouring areas

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses power quarterly target

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

4 Zimbabwe banks to face currency crimes charges

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

War on shocking teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

17 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

17 hrs ago | 727 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

17 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

17 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

17 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

17 hrs ago | 3660 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

17 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

17 hrs ago | 325 Views

ZACC probes LSU

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

17 hrs ago | 126 Views

How to teach teens to pray

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

17 hrs ago | 85 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police operation targets buses

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

17 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days