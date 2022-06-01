Sikhala says the culprits are known, but untouchable

News / Local

by Staff reporter

OUTSPOKEN politician and human rights lawyer Job Sikhala says a Zanu-PF leader for Nyatsime area in Chitungwiza, Simbarashe Chisango, who is allegedly linked to the disappearance of Moreblessing Ali is well-known for terrorising opposition activists.Ali, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activist, was last seen at around 9pm on May 24 outside Chibhanguza Night Club where she was allegedly assaulted by a ruling party activist before she was bundled into a vehicle.The incident happened at Chibhanguza Shopping Centre in Nyatsime.Her whereabouts are still unknown.Ali had gone to the shops for a drink with her friend and neighbour Kirina Mayironi, who allegedly fled the scene after she was attacked with a catapult.In an interview with the The Standard, Sikhala, the CCC interim deputy chairperson maintained his earlier claims that Ali was abducted by Chisango and his team."Chisango has been a terror gang leader in Nyatsime area for a long time," the MP said."I have several cases that were brought to my attention by people who have been attacked by Chisango and his terror gang that comprises his cousin Pius Jamba and others."On the day when Ali was abducted, Chisango was seen late at night at the centre as if seeking to verify if people had witnessed the incident."Police officers who patrolled the area met him and asked what he was doing."His explanation was not satisfactory."However, some people are saying he was looking around to see if people had seen what had happened."Sikhala said evidence at hand from eyewitness accounts linked Chisango and his team to the abduction."There are quite a number of things pointing towards the culprits who committed this crime, but at the end of the day, we must not be afraid as we all know that everything hidden will one day come out."We will definitely get hold of the culprits."Wherever they have put her, dead or alive all these things will come out."But the truth of the matter is that ‘Zanu-PF thugs' are behind her abduction."We are expecting police to act responsibly and make sure Ali is brought back, without injuries. That's what we are demanding."Sikhala also alleged that a 2018 MDC Alliance Ward Nine candidate Precious Jeche and one Misheck Guzha were also attacked by the gang last month.The assault was reported to police under case numbers CR 73/05/22 and CR74/05/22.Sikhala said there was also a case before the Chitungwiza magistrates court of an old man who suffered a broken hand after he was assaulted by the gang.An anonymous letter seen by The Standard written in Shona addressed to Sikhala reads:"They made this woman disappear."These people are Chisango, his brother (cousin Jamba), his wife, Liberty Mondiwa among others."They accused her of being a CCC supporter."I was beaten in April for supporting CCC and survived by chance. I have three shaking teeth now."The police from Beatrice came yesterday and took a statement."Chisango, an alleged land baron, threatened to beat up The Standard journalist when reached for comment."Listen giant, I am taking your number. I don't want people who ask me nonsense. Do you hear me?"Don't ask me again, otherwise we will fight if you keep on telling me this nonsense," Chisango said.Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they were still investigating, adding statements from politicians were not part of the investigations."We are still investigating and we are taking this seriously," Nyathi."We are appealing for information, which can assist the police to find Jamba."He can actually shed light on what transpired."This is the position that we are taking."All other political statements being made by people trying to use language which is not consummate to the profession, to scold certain individuals, is not part of the police investigation."Zimbabwe has a dark history of abductions and enforced disappearances.Victims of forced disappearances include Patrick Nabanyama and Itai Dzamara who have not been seen again following their abduction in 2000 and 2015 respectively.