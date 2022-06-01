Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's forex currency crisis worsens

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
An outlet in Harare's Graniteside industrial area has been turning away customers using local currency through point of sale (POS) platforms on the pretext that they are experiencing network failure.

To go around the alleged POS challenges, the outlet encourages desperate customers to use foreign currency instead.

The scenario at the Graniteside food outlet plays out at many businesses across the country as the Zimbabwe dollar continues on a downward spiral against major currencies.

The Zimbabwe dollar was selling for $520 per US1 on the parallel market on Friday.

Two weeks ago, the Zimbabwe dollar was trading at $400 to the US dollar.

According to the United States Agency for International Development food security arm's May report, the currency crisis has seen businesses hoarding basic commodities such as maize, cooking oil, and sugar, to name a few.

The commodities are then sold on the informal market who use parallel forex rates, and in the process, raised the risk of hunger.

Businesses are seeking to escape the official forex rates of US$1:ZWL308,52 and US$1:ZWL309,06, on the forex auction and interbank markets, respectively.

Prominent economist Prosper Chitambara said the Zimbabwe dollar would continue to collapse as long as there were distortions on the foreign currency market.

"There is a huge mismatch between the demand for foreign currency, which demand has been exacerbated by the chronic inflation and dollarisation of the economy and the available supply," Chitambara said.

"So, as long as that mismatch remains and continues to widen, what it actually means is that the Zimdollar will continue to depreciate.

"I think that is the challenge and the depreciation of Zimdollar is obviously associated with an increase in the cost of production, an increase in the cost of importing.

"So how do we address that?

"It is difficult to address that especially if we remain in chronic high inflation because people have lost confidence and economic agents have lost confidence in the Zimdollar."

He said the only way to restore confidence in the Zimbabwe dollar was controlling inflation.

"How do we do that?

"The issue of broad money supply growth needs to be addressed, of course it's difficult to address that because the huge pressures on public spending," Chitambara added.

"And of course, next year, again, we have an election so public spending is going to increase and government may obviously have to finance a greater part of that through monetary creation which could or will stoke up inflationary pressures."

Inflation jumped  by 35,3 percentage points annually to a year high record of 131,7% last month, from an April comparative of 96,4%.

The  surge has eroded the value of wages since the start of the year to date, by nearly 184%.

Last month, the Consumer Council of Zimbabwe said a family of five required $120 000 a month to survive, up from $98 000 in April owing to the depreciating local currency.

Local companies have also been hit hard by the rampaging inflation and currency problems.

Nampak Zimbabwe Limited, a paper, plastic and metal can manufacturing firm, said the economic environment remained uncertain due to these macro-economic challenges.

"We note with concern the recent significant devaluation of the official auction exchange rate, and wait to see what impact this will have on prices and inflation," Nampark said in its half year report ended March 31, 2022.

"More needs to be done by the authorities to address the macroeconomic challenges faced by businesses. We anticipate a slightly less difficult second half as the Group remains profitable as a going concern."

Nampark said the availability of foreign exchange remained a concern as well as critical for business sustenance going forward.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Forex, #Zimbabwe, #Crisis

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

8 mins ago | 95 Views

Ramaphosa’s unexplained millions stashed under mattresses

3 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Obert Mpofu faction losing its grip on Zanu-PF structures

3 hrs ago | 838 Views

Bank workers appeal to Mthulisi Ncube for tax relief

3 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zimbabwe to get Malawi maize this monthend

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Price of bread skyrockets again in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

The death of the Zimdollar shows the King has no clothes

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Voter apathy is Zimbabwe's elephant in the room ahead of 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Sikhala says the culprits are known, but untouchable

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Missing activist's children living in fear

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Trouble ahead in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Xenophobia-hit Zimbabweans saving country's dead economy

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Ex-Minister Mupfumira attacks Zanu-PF rival

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's woes could worsen

4 hrs ago | 320 Views

Nyaradzo dismisses wrong body expatriation story

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Motorist sues BCC and TTI, gets paid ZW$80 000

4 hrs ago | 102 Views

Bosso will rise again, says new coach

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Shona judge jails Mthwakazi activists for carrying knobkerries

4 hrs ago | 219 Views

Bulawayo to incorporate neighbouring areas

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses power quarterly target

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

4 Zimbabwe banks to face currency crimes charges

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

War on shocking teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

17 hrs ago | 3201 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

17 hrs ago | 728 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

17 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

17 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

17 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

17 hrs ago | 3664 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

17 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

ZACC probes LSU

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

How to teach teens to pray

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

17 hrs ago | 85 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police operation targets buses

17 hrs ago | 184 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

17 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days