Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Obert Mpofu faction losing its grip on Zanu-PF structures

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A faction linked to Zanu-PF secretary Obert Mpofu in Matabeleland North is said to be losing its grip on the ruling party's structures during the on-going internal elections ahead of the decisive congress later this year.

Mpofu's faction is said to be aligned to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Insiders say the developments show that provincial elections held in December 2021 for the party's main wing were rigged after Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs minister Richard Moyo won the elections under controversial circumstances.

Moyo beat former senator Believe Gaule, a loyalist of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mnangagwa and Chiwengwa are said to be locked in a fierce battle for the control of the ruling party ahead of the elective congress.

Mnangagwa's camp was outsmarted in the provincial executive elections amid reports of rigging by loyalists linked to Chiwenga, leaving the VP in control of the provinces.

But it has emerged that Mnangagwa's camp is mounting a comeback in the Matabeleland North elections for the youth and women's leagues.

The loyalists said this was a confirmation that the December polls were rigged in favour of Chiwenga.

"What is left is for us to sweep all the central committee positions, and then pass a vote of no confidence on the provincial executives' that rigged their way to power," a source in Matabeleland North confided to The Standard.

Moyo yesterday denied charges that he rigged the elections.

"I don't know anything about this. It's my first time hearing this," he said.

Sources said Mpofu's wife, Sikhanyisiwe had to withdraw her candidature for the provincial women's league at the last minute after sensing defeat.

"We swept all the youth and women's quota seats in Matabeleland North. This all, but confirms that they (Chiwenga) camp rigged the polls in December.

"We have regained control of the provinces, ahead of the elective congress," a source linked to the Mnangagwa camp said.

The Zanu-PF youth league has since endorsed Mnangagwa as the sole candidate for the ruling party in the 2023 presidential election.

Mnangagwa is said to have imposed Gutu West MP John Paradza as the deputy national chairperson of the youth league to assert his control of a key pillar of the party ahead of the elections.

Source - The Standard
More on: #Obert, #Mpofu, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

BREAKING: Alex Magaisa dies

11 mins ago | 187 Views

Ramaphosa’s unexplained millions stashed under mattresses

3 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Bank workers appeal to Mthulisi Ncube for tax relief

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe to get Malawi maize this monthend

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Zimbabwe's forex currency crisis worsens

4 hrs ago | 529 Views

Price of bread skyrockets again in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

The death of the Zimdollar shows the King has no clothes

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Voter apathy is Zimbabwe's elephant in the room ahead of 2023 polls

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Sikhala says the culprits are known, but untouchable

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Missing activist's children living in fear

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Trouble ahead in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Xenophobia-hit Zimbabweans saving country's dead economy

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Ex-Minister Mupfumira attacks Zanu-PF rival

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa's woes could worsen

4 hrs ago | 324 Views

Nyaradzo dismisses wrong body expatriation story

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Motorist sues BCC and TTI, gets paid ZW$80 000

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Bosso will rise again, says new coach

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Shona judge jails Mthwakazi activists for carrying knobkerries

4 hrs ago | 221 Views

Bulawayo to incorporate neighbouring areas

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabwe surpasses power quarterly target

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

4 Zimbabwe banks to face currency crimes charges

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

War on shocking teen pregnancies

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa wants Zimbabweans to put God first, pray for peace

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Tagwirei's humble beginnings

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe is not creating money'

4 hrs ago | 42 Views

Zimbabwe govt starts issuing title deeds

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Gwanda woman wins 2 cars at OK Grand Challenge

4 hrs ago | 167 Views

Govt's housing projects take shape

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Shortage of condoms hit artisanal miners

15 hrs ago | 606 Views

Massive looting exposed at CIO

17 hrs ago | 3203 Views

Harare being run by two mayors

17 hrs ago | 940 Views

Kapini offloaded by Sekhukhune United

17 hrs ago | 731 Views

Burna Boy refused Zanu-PF offers of money to wear scarf

17 hrs ago | 2479 Views

Zapu chairperson Mbayiwa collapses, dies

17 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Chaos Rocks Roman Catholic Over Vicar General Post

17 hrs ago | 1038 Views

Mohadi rallies Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 469 Views

Sex is a demon, says Biti

17 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mnangagwa to be ousted as Zanu-PF leader?

17 hrs ago | 3671 Views

Mnangagwa calls miners to order

17 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe's currency dilemma exacerbating matters

17 hrs ago | 230 Views

Mnangagwa 'ignores' High Court ruling

17 hrs ago | 326 Views

ZACC probes LSU

17 hrs ago | 189 Views

Bread in short supply as bakeries demand US$

17 hrs ago | 229 Views

Students in Matebeleland struggle to pass exams

17 hrs ago | 127 Views

How to teach teens to pray

17 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabweans resort to bikes amid soaring fuel prices

17 hrs ago | 85 Views

Growing number of Zimbabwe couples opt for child adoption

17 hrs ago | 178 Views

Police operation targets buses

17 hrs ago | 186 Views

Lake Gwayi-Shangani completion to spur rural industrialisation

17 hrs ago | 119 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days