Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'51% Zimbabweans still trust Mnangagwa'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AN Afro barometer round 9 survey has revealed that 51% of Zimbabwean still trust President Emmerson Mnangagwa to lead the nation despite them not happy about the badly performing economy.

This was revealed yesterday during a Mass Public Opinion Institute (MPOI) meeting in Bulawayo where the survey principal Stephen Ndoma said he used a sample size of 1 200 citizens, adding that his study had an error rate of +/-3 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.

"The majority (64%) being those with primary or no formal education followed by 58% of those of no or low lived poverty and the least is those living in high poverty who constitute 40% said they trust the President, but 42% of those living in the urban areas say they do not trust the President," Ndoma said while announcing the findings of his survey carried out from 2017 to 2022.

Ndoma said 94% of people in Harare and 82% in Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South were not happy about the country's continuously deteriorating economic situation, saying government was performing "fairly bad" or "very bad" on key economic issues.

The respondents also said government was failing to keep prices stable (87%), failing to create jobs (86%) and failing to narrow the gap between the rich and poor (79%).

Almost three-quarters (72%) of citizens said the country was going in the wrong direction.

"Nearly eight in 10 citizens (78%) say the country's economic condition is either ‘fairly bad' or ‘very bad', while 64% describe their living conditions in the same way," he said, adding that management of the economy (cited by 45% respondents) and unemployment (43%) are the most important problems that Zimbabweans want their government to address.

Ndoma said the view that the country was heading in the wrong direction was most pronounced among citizens (87%).

NANGO regional co-ordinator Esnath Chambiwa said people in rural areas trusted anything coming their way, yet urbanites understood the economic situation in the country due to their access to internet.

Mpopoma Pelandaba MP Charles Moyo (Citizens Coalition for Change) questioned how the survey bunched together Matabeleland North, South and Bulawayo, yet they were different.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

14 mins ago | 77 Views

Zanu-PF closing opposition's political space, says ZPP

1 hr ago | 188 Views

CIO besiege operative's house, seize vehicle

1 hr ago | 557 Views

Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa needs correct advice from his team

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Ex-Dembare star Mushunje dies

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Call for another voter registration blitz

1 hr ago | 117 Views

MPs wants govt to reduce exam fees

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Mines official sucked in gold mine wrangle

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Educators in Zimbabwe mull week-long strike

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Major-General Nyathi

1 hr ago | 98 Views

HIV transmission ruling today

1 hr ago | 146 Views

'Teachers' salary can only buy 20 loaves of bread'

1 hr ago | 150 Views

1 748% hike in hospital fees

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Fuel price goes up again

1 hr ago | 131 Views

Bosso targets Bulawayo City captain

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zera announces jump in fuel prices

1 hr ago | 51 Views

Zimbabwe gold output jumps 86,3%

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Matanga challenges UN-bound cops

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Potraz launches traffic monitoring system

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Currency Crimes: Four banks to face the music

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Over 960 teachers to benefit from ProFuturo Teacher Development Programme

3 hrs ago | 351 Views

Monetary policy inconsistency sinking economy

3 hrs ago | 236 Views

Food insecurity now a perennial threat

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Why Zimbabwe's de-dollarization route flopped

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Farewell my brother, Dr Alex Magaisa

10 hrs ago | 966 Views

Harare dealer in court for claiming involvement in human toe trafficking

10 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Harare, Bulawayo top sand poaching stats - EMA

10 hrs ago | 249 Views

Free ambulance service, medication for pregnant women

11 hrs ago | 396 Views

Govt approves US$90 incentive on early grain delivery

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

Kazembe's 'hitman' in trouble

13 hrs ago | 2164 Views

Major General (Retd) Sikhulile Simpson Nyathi dies

16 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Govt to continue with partial dollarisation

16 hrs ago | 1859 Views

Zimbabwe a safe haven for wanted genocidists

22 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Chiwenga settles down, marries army Colonel

23 hrs ago | 9346 Views

Zimbabwe to pay 100% of international hunting revenue to campfire communities

24 hrs ago | 1209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days