Zimbabwe still free from monkeypox, says govt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has not recorded any case of monkeypox, authorities said Tuesday.

Monkeypox has been reported in 19 endemic and non-endemic countries within and outside Africa.

As of 26th May 2022, a total of 257 confirmed cases and 120 suspected cases and no deaths have been reported.

"The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to reassure the public that currently, no cases have been reported in Zimbabwe, but it is monitoring the evolving situation of the outbreak in other countries with keen interest.

"The Ministry has also placed its structures on high alert. Anyone who suspects that they have similar symptoms as that of monkeypox should report to the nearest health facility," said the Ministry.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease endemic to central and West Africa. It spreads through contact with people, animals or material infected with the virus.

Symptoms of the disease include rash, fever, headache, muscle ache, swelling and back pain.

There is currently no proven treatment for monkeypox virus infection but the disease resolves on its own within a few weeks.

Source - zimlive

