Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF non-performers face axe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday threatened to wield the axe on poorly performing Zanu-PF members and those deployed in government because they would cost the ruling party in the 2023 elections.

Mnangagwa made the remarks while opening a politburo meeting in the capital.

"It is unacceptable that those given positions of responsibility simply sit in offices with little to show (for it). Non-performers will face consequences," Mnangagwa said, before admitting that factionalism was tearing the ruling party apart.

"The party remains the backbone of the nation. There is no room for mixed messaging within our party. We are a party of order with clear procedures. I challenge the party to courageously remove any cancerous cells that undermine the party unity and focus."

The President also urged Zanu-PF members to roll out a massive election campaign to ensure a landslide victory next year.

"I, therefore, exhort us to proffer robust proposals that inject a new lease of life in the party and l want you all to know that we are all the servants of the party as we scale up our mass mobilisation for a resounding victory in the 2023 elections," he said.

Zanu-PF is targeting to garner five million votes, with the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) setting its target at six million.

Mnangagwa, who has been endorsed as the party's 2023 presidential candidate, is likely to square off against CCC leader Nelson Chamisa for the second time after he won the 2018 polls with a slim margin.

"Corruption in all ugly forms at every level, we are dealing with decisively and we will continue to fight corruption," he added.

Agriculture deputy minister Douglas Karoro was arrested recently for stealing presidential farming inputs meant for communal farmers. Former Public Service minister Petronella Kagonye was yesterday convicted of corruption and awaits sentencing today.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Zanu-PF, #Axe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa' popularity surges to 48%

1 hr ago | 619 Views

Magaisa declared national hero

1 hr ago | 737 Views

Mnangagwa's son elevated to army major

1 hr ago | 1002 Views

SRC endorses it's stooges

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Game-changing oil rig Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 333 Views

Price of bread to humble Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 426 Views

We have to break Zanu-PF yoke

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Govt tops pension defaulters list

1 hr ago | 78 Views

BCC acts on Cowdray Park flooding

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Hararians hail Pomona deal suspension

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe selected for UN SMEs projects

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Court orders code of conduct for VPs, ministers

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Esigodini villagers nab cattle rustlers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Torture cops' trial stalls

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Conflicted EU red-flags govt on abductions

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Zimbabwe electoral violence looms'

1 hr ago | 50 Views

FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt too snoopy'

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Former judge heads for Supreme Court over car

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Gwanda mine raises US$8 million from Victoria Falls bourse

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hwange residents petition Parly over underground fires

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Machete gang kills man, robs wife of $25

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chirau appointed deputy secretary

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law lift ZIFA board suspension

1 hr ago | 155 Views

'Devious plots against Zimbabwe will come to naught'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zacc warns bus crews

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Maj-Gen Nyathi declared national hero

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Kagonye remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

1 hr ago | 321 Views

ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

13 hrs ago | 366 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

13 hrs ago | 976 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

15 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

16 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

18 hrs ago | 5959 Views

6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Isn't continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Can Shona be added to South Africa's official languages?

20 hrs ago | 3091 Views

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

22 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

22 hrs ago | 6594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days