Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's son elevated to army major

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa's son, Sean has reportedly been promoted to the post of army major, raising speculation that the Zanu-PF party leader is consolidating his power within the army as he prepares for the 2023 watershed elections.

Mnangagwa came to power in November 2017 after toppling his mentor, the late former President Robert Mugabe in a coup.

"Sean was a lieutenant before he was promoted to the position of captain in the Presidential Guard, a position which he currently holds," a source said.

"He (Sean) is set to be appointed an army major after passing a course. Sean is also a businessman and is a disciplined person. At the moment he is one of Mnangagwa's key pillars in politics," the source added.

On Sean's elevation, Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said the President's son was still captain, but had passed a junior staff course.

"It is true that he passed a junior staff course, he is a captain in the army and has not been promoted. After passing the course, and just like anyone else, everyone needs progression in life. There was a picture of him circulating on social media saying he is now an army major. He was just celebrating passing a junior staff course just like any individual would do after being successful," Makotore said.

Political analyst Methuseli Moyo said there was no reason to scandalise progression of the  Mnangagwa's son in the army.

"So far no one has brought forward any reason why he should not be promoted, except that he is the President's son. As to whether his upcoming promotion has a bearing on issues in Zanu-PF, I think it is farfetched. Again, to imagine that the President can consolidate power through his son in the army is stretching issues a bit too far," Moyo said.

Another political analyst Rejoice Ngwenya said: "I think he (Sean Mnangagwa) does not have an influence in the army as he does not have any war credentials."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Zanu-PF, #Axe

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa' popularity surges to 48%

1 hr ago | 621 Views

Magaisa declared national hero

1 hr ago | 738 Views

Zanu-PF non-performers face axe

1 hr ago | 291 Views

SRC endorses it's stooges

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Game-changing oil rig Zimbabwe-bound

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Price of bread to humble Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 427 Views

We have to break Zanu-PF yoke

1 hr ago | 98 Views

'No crisis in Zimbabwe'

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Govt tops pension defaulters list

1 hr ago | 78 Views

BCC acts on Cowdray Park flooding

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Hararians hail Pomona deal suspension

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Zimbabwe selected for UN SMEs projects

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Court orders code of conduct for VPs, ministers

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Esigodini villagers nab cattle rustlers

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Torture cops' trial stalls

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Conflicted EU red-flags govt on abductions

1 hr ago | 55 Views

'Zimbabwe electoral violence looms'

1 hr ago | 50 Views

FastJet introduces Joburg-Vic falls flight

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt too snoopy'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Former judge heads for Supreme Court over car

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Insimbi ZeZhwane drops first video

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Gwanda mine raises US$8 million from Victoria Falls bourse

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Hwange residents petition Parly over underground fires

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Machete gang kills man, robs wife of $25

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa reads riot act

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Chirau appointed deputy secretary

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's son in-law lift ZIFA board suspension

1 hr ago | 155 Views

'Devious plots against Zimbabwe will come to naught'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Zacc warns bus crews

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Maj-Gen Nyathi declared national hero

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Kagonye remanded in custody

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Dudula member assaulted, nearly burned with tyres in South Africa

1 hr ago | 321 Views

ZANU PF and Ex Minister convicted for theft of laptops

11 hrs ago | 939 Views

Grace Muradzikwa's son trial postponed

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

150 000 arrested for border crimes

13 hrs ago | 555 Views

Look out for Madlela on Amanxeba drama series

13 hrs ago | 367 Views

RBZ lifts MetBank suspension

13 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors kicked out of Cosafa

13 hrs ago | 976 Views

EcoCash tightens customer data privacy in important platform security upgrade

14 hrs ago | 534 Views

Dollarization will lead to 'very nasty' events for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Ex-Labour Minister Kagonye convicted for stealing school laptops

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Harare implements Operation Murambatsvina II

15 hrs ago | 1912 Views

Ingwebu Breweries workers cry foul

16 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Obert Mpofu...slams Coltart

18 hrs ago | 5959 Views

6 Zimbabweans arrested for abducting Indian man in South Africa

19 hrs ago | 2318 Views

Isn't continued belief and celebration of ZANU PF regime promises akin to madness!

20 hrs ago | 566 Views

Can Shona be added to South Africa's official languages?

20 hrs ago | 3091 Views

'There is no reason for bread shortage' Musarara

22 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Obert Mpofu under siege

22 hrs ago | 6594 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days