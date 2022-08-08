Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

We know our heroes

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
THOUSANDS of people yesterday thronged the National Heroes Acre to remember the country's luminaries who sacrificed limb and life to liberate Zimbabwe and deliver freedom that flourishes today.

Even as the nation observed the Heroes Day,  across the provinces, it was also an occasion to bestow honour to outstanding Zimbabweans who blazed trails in different fields over the years, with President Mnangagwa, who headlined the main event at the National Heroes Acre impressing on Zimbabwean to always draw inspiration from the country's liberators.

At the sacred National Heroes Acre the terraces were filled to the brim, forcing many to climb trees and follow proceedings perched on branches.

Several musical groups that included, the Zimbabwe Republic Police band and Mbare Chimurenga Choir entertained the crowds that comprised of almost everyone, across the political divide, religious persuasion and families of dear departed heroes and heroines.

There were thick columns stretching several kilometres along Bulawayo Road as some people walked to the national shrine for the event.

Dignitaries included Vice President Constantine Chiwenga and his spouse Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi, Zanu-PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi, Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, Senate president Marble Chinomona, Zanu-PF National Chairman Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri Cabinet ministers, service chiefs and legislators among others.

The event started in earnest with singing of the national anthem that was accompanied by a fly past by the Airforce of Zimbabwe.

President Mnangagwa immediately inspected a quarter guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Guard.

There were also gun salutes in honour of fallen heroes. President Mnangagwa later delivered his keynote address which received a standing ovation from the floor.

He later laid the wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and at the east and west wings at the National Heroes Acre rolls of honour together with VP Chiwenga and Mohadi. The Head of State and Government later handed over flags to families of heroes who were declared posthumously.

They include Brigadier General Crispan Masuku, Rabelani Choeni, Saul Gwakuba Ndlovu, Elliot Ngwabe, Justice Siwanda Kennedy Mbuso Sibanda, Professor Sheunesu Mpepereki, Professor George Payne Kahari and Retired Commissioner Stanley Matunhira.

Later, President Mnangagwa conferred honour and awards to four luminaries in his capacity as the President, Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and Grand Master of the Zimbabwe Orders of Merit.

The four were conferred with awards for their distinction in their various fields and expertise.

Those that were awarded include, researcher Professor Robson Mafote, Dr Ephraim Kudzaishe Havazvidi (posthumously), Professor Simbi Mubako, Advocate Siwanda Kennedy Mbuso Sibanda (posthumously).

Prof Mafote was awarded the Robert Mugabe Commendation Award for service in Human Capital Development and outstanding leadership for outstanding transformative service in human capital development.

In a citation read by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, Prof Mafote is a holder of 48 patents issued by the United States patent office and several others issued by the European Union, Japanese, Mexican and Brazilian patent office.

He won international recognition for his administrative prowess.

Prof Mafote held several appointments with diversified and cross cutting sectoral institutions.

He is a long serving lecturer with more than six publications in peer reviewed scientific journals.

Dr Havazvidi was posthumously awarded the Joshua Mqabuko Nyongolo Nkomo Commendation award for agriculture community development peace building and fostering unity.

In his citation read by Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Anxious Masuka, Dr Havazvidi spearheaded the wheat breeding system during his tenure at Seed Co.

He registered more than 29 high performing varieties until his retirement which include SC Nduna which turned into household status for farmers in the country.

Dr Havazvidi represented sub Saharan Africa in several research initiations for the Zimbabwean wheat growers and won several awards during his time.

He sat on several agricultural boards and academic institutions locally and abroad.

Prof Mubako and Adv Sibanda were awarded the Herbert Wiltshire Pfumaindini Chitepo Commendation Award for justice and human rights which is awarded to those who distinguished themselves in consistent pursuit of justice and human rights for the greater good of communities.

Both citations were read by Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu.

He read that Prof Mubako demonstrated interest and actively participated in politics and the educational system of the country.

He was leader of university students association and attended several Pan African conferences most of which he chaired. He also chaired the Zimbabwe and Zambia Students Association.

He joined Zanu at its formation in 1963 and became its legal adviser in 1971, becoming a close friend of Zanu national chairman, Herbert Chitepo.

When Chitepo was murdered Prof Mubako played a role in defending nationalists arrested in Zambia and worked together with the country's founding President Robert Mugabe and other nationalists.

He was a member of the legal team at the Lancaster House talks together with Honour Mkushi and Simplisious Chihambakwe.

He held several posts after independence as Cabinet Minister, High Court judge and ambassador.

Adv Sibanda abhorred injustice and inequality, and joined Zapu where he became one of its legal advisers where he served many of its members from the gallows.

His knowledge of constitutional law saw him being appointed as one of the drafters of the Lancaster House Constitution,

In an interview after the conferment, beneficiaries and their relatives said they were excited by the honour.

Adv Sibanda's widow, Ms Leonara Sibanda, said she was humbled to have witnessed her late husband being honoured by President Mnangagwa.

"It is a very high honour for us as a family and we are so happy that he left us with this legacy. I am hoping that the children will take the baton from where he left. Today is also an emotional day for me but it is a lovely day. I thank the Government of Zimbabwe for recognising and honouring him for his selfless life he led," she said.

Prof Mubako said he felt honoured for the award.

"The award is a great honour to me, particularly when it is an award in honour of Herbert Chitepo who was a great friend of mine and also a model to me. I studied law because of him, I was inspired by what he did and followed his footsteps, so I am greatly honoured to have an award bearing his name. My family is very pleased," he said.

"Chitepo was a great lawyer but he was prepared to leave his law practice in order to liberate the country. That is the example which all Zimbabweans must follow so that the country comes first before our own personal likes and dislikes."

In interviews several people hailed the National Heroes Day. United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator Edward Kallon congratulated Zimbabwe on the 42nd Heroes Day celebrations.

"On behalf of the UN system, I want to congratulate Zimbabwe on a successful 42nd Heroes Day celebrations," he said, adding that they were committed to building capacity for Zimbabwe's socio-economic development.

"The UN is committed to continue to support national efforts that will translate gains of independence into sustainable peace and also in support of inclusive socio-economic development, strengthening institutions, building capacity for an inclusive economy remains our commitment  to the Government and people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Political Actors Dialogue spokesperson, Dr Francis Danha said they valued the day because of its significance.

"We support today's programme. We value this day as Polad. It shows the sacrifice made by our heroes, so we call upon all political parties in remembering our heroes," he said.

MDC leader, Mr Douglas Mwonzora echoed the same sentiments.

"This is a day for everyone, regardless of one's political affiliation. We have come to honour our heroes and heroines. We are particularly excited by the conferment of hero status for Rev Ndabaningi Sithole and Chikerema. This is a positive step," he said.

Harare City Council mayor, Councillor Jacob Mafume said it was imperative that they joined President Mnangagwa in honouring the day.

"We are hosting the nation on this day and many other days. It is a significant day where we honour the heroes that enabled us to be what we are. It has been a long road. We need to remember the sacrifices that have been made," he said.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

7 hrs ago | 920 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

9 hrs ago | 3426 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

9 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

9 hrs ago | 2351 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

9 hrs ago | 1106 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 734 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

9 hrs ago | 458 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

9 hrs ago | 373 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday?

18 hrs ago | 3423 Views

Mnangagwa honours Mugabe enemies Sithole, Chikerema

18 hrs ago | 3919 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife battles life-threatening lymphoedema

18 hrs ago | 919 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai deserves national hero status, says Mafume

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans Chamisa documentary

18 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Robber, poachers arrested

18 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

20 hrs ago | 2868 Views

Zanu-PF full of thieves, says Jabulani Sibanda

21 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 13:48hrs | 435 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

08 Aug 2022 at 12:51hrs | 981 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

08 Aug 2022 at 12:37hrs | 5159 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

08 Aug 2022 at 05:53hrs | 3737 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 7363 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1185 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 1581 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 3943 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 567 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1561 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2586 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1815 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 403 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 547 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 425 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 359 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 403 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 382 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 417 Views

Mohadi in no show

08 Aug 2022 at 05:47hrs | 516 Views

Man dies during fasting

08 Aug 2022 at 05:46hrs | 852 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days