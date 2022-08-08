Latest News Editor's Choice


Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council's tight 48-hour water-rationing schedule has seen residents of the city's Pumula South suburb going for two months with dry
taps.

A water activist, Samantha Kahari, said she had engaged BCC to provide water bowsers to Pumula South to avert a disease outbreak.

"For the past weeks, residents in both high and low-density suburbs have been experiencing acute water cuts when the city introduced the 48-hour rationing programme which is now being implemented," she said.

"In our community, water shortages have been a huge problem. What worsens the problem is that some households have not received water for the past two months, which is a serious problem.

"We have elderly people, the working class and students who are all eager to get water, but the problem is that BCC's water-rationing timetables tend to be inaccurate. At times water is restored while people are at work or at school. By the time they return there will be no water."

Kahari said she had since approached ward 27 councillor Siboniso Khumalo to urge her to take the issue to council.

Khumalo confirmed that some houses in Pumula South have clocked two months without water. "I have successfully engaged council to bring in water bowsers," Khumalo said.

Bulawayo has perennially experienced water problems. At the beginning of June 2019, BCC was forced to decommission three of the city's six dams as the reservoirs died up.

Generally, most of the country's cities are experiencing water problems.

Most parts of Harare also spent a dry Heroes holiday due to water cuts.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

