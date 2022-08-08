Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
HEROES' Day celebrations were poorly attended in Bulawayo and Kariba yesterday, with residents saying the holiday was no longer of significance because government is failing to honour the "real liberators".

In Kariba, the commemorations were held at Nyamhunga Stadium where a handful of people attended the event.

Kariba district development co-ordinator, Patience Mubango read the Heroes' Day speech on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Some of the people who attended the event said the problem was that Heroes Day was being politicised by the ruling Zanu-PF party.  Kariba is an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) stronghold.

In Bulawayo, people who spoke to NewsDay said the country's heroes fought for nothing given the rampant violations of people's freedoms and rights by the Zanu-PF government in its bid to consolidate power.

The Bulawayo Heroes' Day commemorations were held at the Nkulumane provincial Heroes Acre where Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube officiated.

Zipra Veterans Association spokesperson Buster Magwizi told NewsDay that Mnangagwa is placing emphasis on Vision 2030, but is failing to take care of the country's former liberation fighters.

"Poverty is the measurement of war veterans; they are the ones who engineered push carts in the 1980s after they were sidelined. Up to now they are still pushing those push carts to try and earn a living. The graves of the fallen heroes are scattered across the country, and up to now some of these fallen fighters have not been reburied. They are speechifying on pulpits, but are failing to honour their promises to the heroes," Magwizi said.

He said Zipra war veterans should not be hoodwinked by Mnangagwa who has failed to speak about the fallen heroes from Umkhonto weSizwe who were part of the liberation struggle.

"He does not talk about Jaison Ziyaphapha and Nikita Mangena because he has no business with them and wants to downplay their contributions and those made by Zipra forces. He only mentions Ndabaningi Sithole and James Chikerema," he said.

The Zipra war veterans also questioned the criteria used in selecting national heroes.

Ibhetshu likaZulu co-ordinator Mbuso Fuzwayo said: "It's unfortunate that the dream for freedom for 42 years has not yet been realised by the masses. We still have several unsung heroes who died and lie in unmarked graves or mass graves. Genuine cadres are wallowing in poverty, while those that are politically connected are benefiting. The true liberators lost their properties and have not yet gotten them back."

Many Zipra war veterans are concerned that their contributions during the liberation struggle are being downplayed by the Zanu-PF government, which seems to be amplifying Zanla roles.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

7 hrs ago | 921 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

9 hrs ago | 3431 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

9 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

9 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

9 hrs ago | 1108 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 737 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 654 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

9 hrs ago | 459 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

9 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

9 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

9 hrs ago | 100 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

9 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

9 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

9 hrs ago | 227 Views

We know our heroes

9 hrs ago | 56 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

9 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe next stop on Lewis Hamilton's African holiday?

18 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Mnangagwa honours Mugabe enemies Sithole, Chikerema

18 hrs ago | 3920 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife battles life-threatening lymphoedema

18 hrs ago | 919 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai deserves national hero status, says Mafume

18 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans Chamisa documentary

18 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Robber, poachers arrested

18 hrs ago | 642 Views

Mnangagwa gains more ground in Mazowe

20 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Zanu-PF full of thieves, says Jabulani Sibanda

21 hrs ago | 2582 Views

Crisis in Zimbabwe coalition bemoans heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 13:48hrs | 435 Views

Can a Heroes Acre be excavated for minerals?

08 Aug 2022 at 12:51hrs | 981 Views

Gushungo lights up Harare on Heroes Eve

08 Aug 2022 at 12:37hrs | 5160 Views

Chiwenga's ex-wife alive but critically ill

08 Aug 2022 at 05:53hrs | 3737 Views

Chiwenga traces his and Mnangagwa's lineage to Mzilikazi

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 7364 Views

'Real' Zimbabwe heroes struggling to survive

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1185 Views

Mliswa blasts July Moyo for Harare's worsening water problems

08 Aug 2022 at 05:52hrs | 1768 Views

Zimbabwe agrees extradition deal with Rwanda

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 1581 Views

Ex Zanu-PF youth boss Lewis Matutu bounces back

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 3943 Views

Harare residents go 5 days without water

08 Aug 2022 at 05:51hrs | 567 Views

Mnangagwa told to play fair in 2023

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1562 Views

Jabulani Sibanda demands return of Zipra properties

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 2586 Views

Mnangagwa's Unity Accord remarks torch storm

08 Aug 2022 at 05:50hrs | 1815 Views

Home Affairs minister petitioned over police conduct

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 403 Views

Obert Mpofu sucked into mine dispute

08 Aug 2022 at 05:49hrs | 547 Views

Earthquake shakes Binga

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 425 Views

School, parents clash over US$ fees

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 359 Views

'HIV mothers can breastfeed their babies'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 403 Views

Mnangagwa challenger court documents 'disappear'

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 382 Views

Botswana jails Zimbabwe pensioner for shooting fisherman

08 Aug 2022 at 05:48hrs | 417 Views

Mohadi in no show

08 Aug 2022 at 05:47hrs | 516 Views

Man dies during fasting

08 Aug 2022 at 05:46hrs | 852 Views

Omalayitsha: Matebeleland's unsung heroes

08 Aug 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1374 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days