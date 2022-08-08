Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

News / Local

by Staff reporter

EXILED former Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere yesterday took a dig at President Emmerson Mnangagwa's regime for using the Judiciary and police to persecute political opponents.In a statement, Kasukuwere said the country's economic malaise was forcing Zimbabweans to migrate to neighbouring countries in search of greener pastures."As we celebrate and remember, let's not forget the Zimbabwean child toiling because of lack of employment, lack of empowerment and lack of services. Let us not forget the millions of Zimbabweans who have been forced to live as second-class citizens in other countries, sometimes subjected to degrading and inhumane conditions and discrimination in these foreign domiciles," Kasukuwere, who is former Zanu-PF political commissar, said.He condemned imprisonment of citizens without charge, saying Zimbabweans should unite to build a better country and ensure that peace and prosperity prevails."No Zimbabwean should be imprisoned without charge for lawfully and rightfully taking part in our politics, no Zimbabwean should be persecuted because of political differences and no Zimbabwean should be exiled because of personal or political differences."Ours is no longer a war of canons and guns, it is a war to deliver economic independence. We are no longer pressed with racial inequality, but we see economic inequality all around us. Let us seize the opportunity to be the heroes of future generations and present. Let us rise to our generational calling. Out of us, heroes must emerge."To the pioneering nationalists, the trade unionists, the detainees, the war veterans, mothers who cooked, the elders who faced the enemy in concentration villages and the collaborators, today is your day," Kasukuwere said in reference to the Heroes Day celebrations yesterday.