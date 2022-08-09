Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Human rights' activists have called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga to openly address the Gukurahundi massacres in the same way they have been publicly claiming to have roots in Matabeleland.

The calls come after Chiwenga claimed Mzilikazi and Lobengula royal roots.

During his visit to Bulawayo last week, Chiwenga said his great grandfather was the last Monomotapa, and that the latter's sister was a chief in Nkayi married to Mzilikazi as one of his many wives.

Chiwenga, who was accompanied by his newly-wedded wife Miniyothabo Baloyi, also said Mnangagwa's grandfather, Mubengu was kept at the Mzilikazi royal kraal until he was conscripted into the Mbizo regiment.

Political commentator and human rights activist Effie Ncube, however, said Gukurahundi victims were not interested in "disjointed self-serving historical narratives".

"Instead, what matters to millions is truth and justice on the Gukurahundi genocide in which they were leading actors," Ncube said.

"Therefore, now that both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga are speaking about their history in Matabeleland, let them focus on the most important and recent history, primarily the roles each of them played in the Gukurahundi genocide. It is this truth and not the hazy precolonial history of their forefathers that people are interested in."

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga have been accused of having played a leading role in the 1980s mass killings that left over 20 000 civilians dead, according to the Catholic Commission for Justice and
Peace.

Mnangagwa was the State security minister at the time and Chiwenga was in charge of the Bulawayo battalion that supported the North Korea-trained 5th Brigade that led the massacres.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) president Mqondisi Moyo said: "Why would both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa as the nephews of Mthwakazi facilitate the killing of their uncles? Both of them are shedding crocodile tears on our people.

"We are glad that MRP is giving them sleepless nights, no wonder why up to this day they are failing to sincerely own up to Gukurahundi. We are expecting them to be fixing the ailing economy instead of playing with our emotions."

Nkayi Community Parliament deputy speaker Nkosilathi Ncube accused Chiwenga of trying to curry favour with the Matabeleland voters ahead of the 2023 elections.

"What surprises us is that this is emerging when they now want our votes and this disturbs us," Ncube said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

40 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14187 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

24 hrs ago | 6152 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1963 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3851 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1513 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1003 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 808 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 718 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 201 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 386 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 544 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 205 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:19hrs | 65 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 365 Views

We know our heroes

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 95 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:16hrs | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days