Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) yesterday called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to "walk the talk" on improving the welfare of civil servants.

Mnangagwa made a pledge to improve conditions of service for public sector workers during Heroes Day commemorations at the National Heroes Acre on Monday.

His promise follows a deadlock on salaries between government and unions who are insisting on United States dollar salaries in the face of skyrocketing prices of basic goods and services.

"As a listening and responsive administration, we will continue to explore new and innovative ways of improving the working conditions of our civil service," Mnangagwa said.

"Various monetary and non-monetary measures are being intensified for the benefit of patriotic public workers of the country."

But ZCTU secretary-general Japhet Moyo said civil servants could not survive on empty promises.

"They should walk the talk. We have heard that before and this is a critical component," Moyo said.

"Civil servants are the backbone of the government. For a government to be functional, there is need for civil servants to be well paid."

Government recently said it would consider increasing the United States dollar component paid to public workers, and also review the portion paid in local currency.

Civil servants want United States-denominated salaries owing to rising inflation and a fast-weakening local currency. Government has, however, shot down their demands.

Workers in the private sector are also at loggerheads with their employers over United States dollar salaries as a number of services and goods are now being priced exclusively in foreign currency to hedge against inflation-related losses.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Walk, #Talk

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

16 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 282 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 390 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14301 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 6163 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1963 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3856 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1514 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1004 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 718 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 202 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 386 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 544 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 205 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:19hrs | 65 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 367 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days