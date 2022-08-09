Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe will be targeting rare series whitewash when they walk out to face Bangladesh in the third and final one-day international (ODI) at Harare Sports Club this morning.

The hosts won the first two matches in sensational style, having to recover from difficult positions.

Today, they find themselves in unfamiliar territory as they stare at a whitewash win against a full-member side.

Again, Zimbabwe will go into this game limping with a number of players carrying injuries and could be forced into more changes.

But with the series wrapped up, the pressure will be on Bangladesh, who came into the series as overwhelming favourites, who now have questions to answer to their fans back home.

That they lost the series is already bad enough, but if they were to be whitewashed, it would only ramp up pressure on the Tamim Iqbal-captained side.

Zimbabwe stand in captain Regis Chakabva is hoping that the team can continue with the same form that they have been enjoying.

He is particularly pleased with the way the new guys are putting up their hands in pressure situations.

"It's good to have guys come in, but it's never easy when you have to make five changes. It's good that the guys put their hands up," he said before praising Tony Munyonga, who made his debut on Sunday's five-wicket win and blasted a 16-ball 30 to wrap up the win.

"We know how good a player Tony is and he did well for us. This will give him a lot of confidence, but there is a lot of confidence in, and backing for the guys coming in. It is really nice when guys come and do well straight away."

In the second ODI, Zimbabwe had to recover from 49 for 4 in the 15th over chasing 291 for victory and Sikandar Raza and Chakabva collaborated for a 201 fifth wicket partnership that rescued the hosts.

Following Chakabva's dismissal, Munyonga showed that he was quite handy with the bat, hitting two sixes and as many boundaries for his 30 to guide Zimbabwe home together with Raza who carried his bat on 117 from 127 balls.

This was Raza's second century of the series and Bangladesh coach, Russell Domingo was full of praise for the right hander.

"You have got to give credit to Zimbabwe, particularly Sikandar, he has played fantastically well. Two of the better one-day hundreds you will find under pressure. We left 20 runs out [in both the ODIs]. It is very difficult to defend in the afternoon. Zimbabwe thoroughly deserved the win in both those matches," the South African said.

"They have had some amazing results and fantastic wins. Batting second here is a bit of a factor but there's a lot of work to be done. Zimbabwe has four hundreds, we have got none. Bottom line is that you need hundreds to get match-winning scores."

A whitewash would help Zimbabwe's confidence ahead of the upcoming and more difficult matches against India and Australia.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Chevrons, #Rare, #Feat

Comments


Must Read

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14393 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 6169 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1964 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3859 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1515 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1004 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 719 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 203 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 386 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 545 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days