Illegal settlers forge land documents

by Staff reporter

KADOMA-based land developer, Paragon Real Estate private limited has approached the High Court after some land invaders forged documents in its name to illegally settle on a piece of land owned by another company, Balwearie Holdings.Paragon cited Noel Muza and 70 others in its application for a declaratory order.The developer is seeking an order barring the respondents from using its name in the fraudulent land deals.The land in question is located in the remainder of Westhey of Sabonabona Estate, Kadoma.The company said it was disturbed to learn that its name was used in the fraudulent land grab, whereby the settlers sold a number of residential stands in Kadoma belonging to Balwearie Holdings.Paragon said it became aware of the fraudulent activity after receiving letters from Balwearie Holdings lawyers seeking explanation about its involvement in the illegal sale of its residential stands.It was discovered that the respondents forged the documents using Paragon to cover up the illegal sale of land.The respondents were working in cahoots with a company called Philjoy Secretarial Services, which had already been convicted by the courts over illegal land sales.Paragon said "its good name" had been soiled by the respondents, adding that it was being threatened with criminal charges over the illegal sale of the land without its knowledge and involvement.Balwearie Holdings obtained a subdivision permit to subdivide and service Sabonabona into an agro-residential area.But illegal settlers, who were occupying the land at the time, refused to vacate purporting to have bought the stands from Paragon.