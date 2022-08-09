Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) plans to renovate a house in the sprawling Emganwini suburb and turn it into a makeshift clinic because the local authority has no budget for the construction of a proper health facility in the area.

The plan comes after the Bulawayo Residents Association (Bura) and the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) petitioned the local authority over lack of health facilities in the suburb.

Emganwini is the only suburb in the city without a council clinic.

Bura and BPRA have since approached the constituency legislator Phelela Masuku requesting assistance under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to construct a clinic.

Masuku promised to facilitate the release of $3,8 million under CDF towards the construction of the clinic, but council said the money was insufficient.

"After consultation with the director of housing and community services (Dictor Khumalo), the department had established that the cost of constructing a clinic was US$3 million, hence $3,8m was insufficient to complete the project," the BCC minutes read.

"The director of housing and community services further advised that constructing the clinic in stages was costly because there were overhead costs that could be incurred including security costs.

"The advice from the director of housing and community services was that the Emganwini clinic project had not been included in the devolution funds allocated for the 2022 project, hence it is prudent to channel resources to a project that could be completed such as a satellite clinic."

After further consultation, city fathers agreed to identify a house for renovation into a makeshift clinic.

"Once the renovations were completed the house would be turned into a makeshift clinic. The CDF had timelines. A resolution was needed urgently. Thereafter it was resolved that consideration of the matter regarding construction of Emganwini Clinic be deferred pending more information," the minutes added.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Bcc, #Emganwini, #Clinic

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

1 min ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 188 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 523 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 28 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14185 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

24 hrs ago | 6152 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1963 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3851 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1513 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1003 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 808 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 718 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 201 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 386 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 544 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 205 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:19hrs | 65 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 365 Views

We know our heroes

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 95 Views

'Zimbabwe a friend to all, an enemy to none'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:16hrs | 70 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days