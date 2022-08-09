Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has said he will announce the party's elective congress dates in the next few days as pressure mounts on him to hold the meeting.

Mwonzora has been accused of dithering on the holding of congress, allegedly fearing ouster.

Reports indicate that party chairperson Morgen Komichi, vice-president Elias Mudzuri and ordinary party member Norest Marara are eyeing the MDC-T presidency.

The party's standing committee had reportedly proposed July 2 for the congress, but Mwonzora allegedly refused to give the nod.

In an interview with NewsDay at the National Heroes Acre in the capital on Monday, Mwonzora said he was going to announce the congress dates in a few days' time.

"I am going to announce the congress dates in a few days' time. We are almost 65% through preparing for the congress," he said.

"We are going to invite the media when we announce the dates. We want everyone in the party to prepare for the congress. We want the best candidate to win at the congress."

However, sources in the party accused Mwonzora of campaigning before the congress dates were made public, effectively giving him an unfair advantage over other contestants.

"If we start to campaign, (we are) going to be disqualified. Mwonzora is using his position as the sitting president to campaign, while not allowing other candidates to do the same," sources said.

The MDC-T is set to hold its elective congress amid divisions following the party's humiliating electoral defeat in the March 26 by-elections.

The party failed to get a single council or parliamentary seat.

There have also been reports of some members deserting the party amid claims that Mwonzora has embarked on a witch-hunt to expel critics.

Mwonzora seized control of the MDC-T after a bruising court battle with former party president now Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa.

After the courts declared Chamisa not the legitimate MDC-T president, Mwonzora went on to claim the MDC names and symbols, including MDC Alliance after elbowing out his former deputy Thokozani Khupe. Khupe has since crossed the floor to CC.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Mwonzora, #Congress, #MDC

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

48 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

2 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 229 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 389 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14224 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

24 hrs ago | 6155 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1963 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3851 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1513 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1004 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 808 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 718 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 202 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 386 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 544 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 103 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views

Is Zimbabwe's new gold coin evidence of a broader global trend?

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 205 Views

Zimbabweans commemorates Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:19hrs | 65 Views

Mnangagwa charts new inclusive path

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 366 Views

We know our heroes

09 Aug 2022 at 08:17hrs | 95 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days