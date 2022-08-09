Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa says partisan politics toxifying army

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday spoke out against the "partisan political toxification" of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and urged security forces to serve national interests.

Chamisa made the call in an opinion piece to mark the ZDF Day commemorations held at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

"Soldiers, like the Police Service, Prison Service and Intelligence Service, are badges of patriotism, symbols of the State and an embodiment of the collective will of a people. The security forces are above party politics. You stand for the country, not the party," he said.

"Except in rare moments when partisan politics toxifies the esteemed defence forces establishment, I, with pride and honour, salute our men and women in uniform for their versatility and adeptness in defending national and regional security," he said.

The opposition has been calling for security sector reforms.

Critics and the opposition have argued that reforming the country's security sector was key to ensuring that the 2023 elections were credible, free and fair.

The security forces have a long history of partisanship on behalf of Zanu-PF.

Since independence in 1980, the army, police and Central Intelligence Organisation have operated within a system that has allowed elements within their ranks to arrest, torture and kill perceived opponents of the ruling party with impunity.

CCC interim spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday said the country's unformed forces were being undermined by partisan politics.

"We call on the defence forces to remember their constitutional mandate to the people of Zimbabwe. We ask that they act in a manner that serves the interests of all Zimbabweans by fully complying with their constitutional obligation to respect the lives and dignity of all people in the execution of their duties," Mahere said in a statement.

"Under the incoming citizen government, weapons and arms of war will never be deployed to support a political party's partisan interests or impede the citizens' rights to demonstrate fully. Instead, our defence forces will support collective national interests taking due cognisance of the fundamental rights and diversity of the citizenry."

In 2018, soldiers were deployed to the streets to put down post-election protests.

Six citizens were shot dead.

In January 2019, soldiers also fired live ammunition during the nationwide anti-fuel price hike protests, killing 17 people according to human rights activists.

The soldiers, who opened fire in the two incidents, were never arrested.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Chamisa, #CCC, #Soldiers

Comments


Must Read

Zesa switches off top officials, police in blitz

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's broke govt rules out US dollar salaries

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Red flag over Mnangagwa ally's mining operations

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa's US$500m Zim Cyber City 'murky' investor exposed

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

11 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa ignores Motlanthe advice, 4 years on

12 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabwe's cash-rich govt suppliers fuel currency volatility

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa challenger queries court's delay of explosive lawsuit

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa vows decent pay and adequate resources for uniformed forces

2 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe defence forces being used for repression, says CCC

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

2 hrs ago | 338 Views

Kenya's Shona community votes for the first time in 50 years

2 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa silent on rogue security elements

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Mwonzora to announce congress dates

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

BCC to turn Emganwini house into clinic

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zec fails to pay workers

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

Mnangagwa targeting African churches

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Illegal settlers forge land documents

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chevrons on brink of rare feat

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabweans living in South Africa fear for their safety

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mnangagwa told walk the talk

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Internal Zanu-PF violence unsettles youth leader

2 hrs ago | 133 Views

73 passengers escape death

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Chiwenga told to address Gukurahundi

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

'Zimbabwe oil could be new source of conflict'

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Mr Mnangagwa, wheels of justice will catch up with you

2 hrs ago | 88 Views

The defence forces are a citizens force

2 hrs ago | 17 Views

Moyo signs for English side

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Gwanda new stand owners in a dilemma

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Illegal miners threaten railway tracks

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Production costs, competition strain Ingwebu

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Is this the Zimbabwe our Heroes and Heroines fought for?

9 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mnangagwa calls on Zimbabweans to shun political violence

13 hrs ago | 392 Views

Impoverished soldiers threat to Zimbabwe peace and security

13 hrs ago | 1429 Views

Zimbabwean dollar gaining value

15 hrs ago | 14405 Views

Mnangagwa declares amnesty on illegal gun holders to surrender weapons

22 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Point of correction: Chiwenga not son in law of Matabeleland

09 Aug 2022 at 08:46hrs | 6170 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt taking country back to Ian Smith era'

09 Aug 2022 at 08:29hrs | 1964 Views

Kasukuwere takes aim at Mnangagwa regime

09 Aug 2022 at 08:26hrs | 3860 Views

Mnangagwa speech interrupted by power cut again

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1515 Views

NGOs face the chop, says Mnangagwa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:25hrs | 1004 Views

Don't abuse our heroes, says Chamisa

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 810 Views

Fallen heroes' spirits speak out

09 Aug 2022 at 08:24hrs | 719 Views

Zimbabwe govt has failed us, says teachers

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 320 Views

Zimbabwe school dropouts skyrocket

09 Aug 2022 at 08:23hrs | 203 Views

BCC councillors shoot down Belarus fire tender deal

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 387 Views

Bulawayo, Kariba ignore Heroes Day

09 Aug 2022 at 08:22hrs | 546 Views

Bulawayo residents spend 2 months with dry taps

09 Aug 2022 at 08:21hrs | 104 Views

Chamisa's CCC says liberation war gains eroded by political oppression, persecution

09 Aug 2022 at 08:20hrs | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days