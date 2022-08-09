Mnangagwa says his govt will constantly review civil service remuneration

News / Local

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa says the government will constantly review salaries and conditions of service for civil servants.Addressing the nation at the National Sports Stadium during the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) commemorations on Tuesday, President Mnangagwa said the welfare of the uniformed forces and the rest of the civil service was government's priority."Government is alive to the need to constantly review the remuneration and conditions of service for the uniformed forces, alongside those of the rest of the civil service," President Mnangagwa said.The administration has already reinstated the ‘military salary concept', whilst working on improving the transport and accommodation situation for the defence forces.Mnangagwa promised more buses and provision of accommodation to members of the ZDF."The ZDF is in the process of constructing housing units for members across the country," he said."During the period under review, the ZDF Construction Regiment completed 60 housing units at Dzivarasekwa, with an additional 90 at various stages of completion."At Imbizo Barracks 30 out of the 44 blocks of units are under construction."Civil servants have been up in arms with the government over poor wages.The situation has been worsened by the current high inflationary environment which has eroded Zimbabwe dollar-based salaries.Recently, a planned industrial action by civil servants flopped after talks with government failed to yield anything.There has also been complaints from other civil service sectors such as health and education over awarding of better salaries to uniformed forces at their expense.