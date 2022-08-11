Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS coach Baltermar Brito has dismissed the 31-match winless streak that Bosso have endured outside Bulawayo as nothing more than a statistic and has vowed to bring it to an end when his team takes on Herentals, a side that has never beaten Bosso since its promotion to the premier league in 2018.

Saturday's league clash between Highlanders and Herentals is their sixth and Brito, who welcomed five players from injury, is confident that his side is closer to breaking the away duck.

Heading to Herentals, central defender Mbongeni Ndlovu, who limped off in the 0-0 draw against Tenax CS FC, the trio of Ray Lunga, Toto Banda and Archiford Faira, who were injured as well as striker Stanley Ngala, who missed the last match due to suspension, are available for selection.

Besides wanting to break the long-winless run outside Bulawayo, Bosso will be out to maintain their unbeaten record against Herentals.

In their first league meeting in 2018, Bosso beat Herentals 2-0 in Harare, won the reverse fixture 1-0 in Bulawayo, played to 0-0 and 1-1 draws in 2019, before clobbering The Students 4-0 in the first leg of the 2021/22 season.

While Highlanders head into the weekend encounter coming from an energy sapping goalless draw against Tenax, Herentals, who are on fifth position, a place above Bosso and a point ahead of the Bulawayo giants who are on 34 points in 23 outings, beat Bulawayo City 1-0.

Brito is aware of Highlanders' worrisome on- the-road-performance as well as the threats posed by their opponents.

"This 31-match winless streak out of Bulawayo is a statistic, a reference we have but in Porto we've one motto, even after hard times the day starts again. Even after dark night the day starts. It's a statistic, we're confident we will break soon.

"We've worked hard in the last two weeks to correct some details. We know that Herentals are not going to wait for us to attack, they will also come at us. They are a team that plays the ball and I'm sure the fans and the rest of the country will enjoy the show. We're going there hoping for maximum points," said Brito.

Highlanders' last league win outside Bulawayo was on July 22, 2018 when they edged Triangle United 1-0 at Gibbo Stadium.

This season Highlanders have played nine matches outside Bulawayo and lost four encounters to Black Rhinos (2-0), Manica Diamonds (1-0), Whawha (2-1) and 3-0 against FC Platinum via the board room after the PSL disciplinary committee awarded three points on a 3-0 score-line for their abandoned match. The April 23 game was abandoned with the score-line at 1-1.

Bosso have drawn five away matches which are 0-0 against Tenax CS FC, Caps United (1-1), Triangle United (0-0), ZPC Kariba (0-0) and Ngezi (1-1).

This means from a possible 27 points, Highlanders have managed five points, with Brito contributing one as he lost 2-1 to Whawha and drew 1-1 against Ngezi.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Brito, #Bosso, #Record

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

1 hr ago | 514 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

1 hr ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

1 hr ago | 561 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

1 hr ago | 53 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

1 hr ago | 128 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to release smaller gold coins

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Payment for goods priced in black-market rates suspended?

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa's hectic schedule

1 hr ago | 56 Views

'We don't eat roads' mischief

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2152 Views

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

13 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

14 hrs ago | 7246 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

14 hrs ago | 1671 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

14 hrs ago | 1310 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

14 hrs ago | 980 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 839 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

18 hrs ago | 1647 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

19 hrs ago | 2959 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

19 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

20 hrs ago | 1565 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

20 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

20 hrs ago | 3611 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

20 hrs ago | 852 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

20 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa faces 'bhora musango' in Gokwe by-election, 2023 polls

20 hrs ago | 5222 Views

Jah Lemmy on fire

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

23 hrs ago | 2342 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 1538 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 2644 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 1495 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

11 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 772 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

11 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 2332 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days