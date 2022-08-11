Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case in which law enforcement agents forced an elderly suspected cattle rustler to eat raw stolen goat meat.

The incident allegedly occurred at Guyu Police Station in Matabeleland South. National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying the police do not condone acts of pre-trial punishment.

"We are investigating this case and the public should know that this matter will not be swept under the carpet," Nyathi said.

In a circulating video footage, an elderly man who identified himself as Rich Malinga admits having stolen and skinned a goat during interrogation.

"I found many goats in my field and I hit one and it died. I skinned it," he said in response to a female police officer.

Malinga was then ordered to eat the raw meat. He complied.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
