Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JAILED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) law makers, Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole will, through their lawyers, file a fresh bail application at the Magistrates Court Friday after spending 59 nights in jail.

The duo, together with a dozen other party activists, were arrested on the 14th of June for allegedly inciting the violence which rocked the memorial service and funeral wake of slain CCC activist, Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala is also a top lawyer who was representing Ali's family and was on the forefront demanding justice on her murder.

All the activists have been denied bail twice by both the Magistrates and High Court and they are in the nation's maximum-security prison, Chikurubi.

On top of charges of inciting violence, Sikhala was hit with fresh charges of obstructing the course of justice based on the same circumstances.

Meanwhile, the two CCC lawmakers have renewed their freedom bid and will be back at the Magistrates court tomorrow.

"Sikhala and Sithole clock 58 days in remand prison for allegedly inciting the 14 June Nyatsime violence. They will be back at the Harare Magistrates Court tomorrow, 12 August, applying for bail under changed circumstances.

"Sikhala will also be at the High Court tomorrow applying for bail on his second charge of obstructing the course of justice," the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO forum said in a statement.

Sikhala has been arrested more than 70 times but never convicted of any crime.

An international law firm, Amsterdam & Partners, about two weeks ago joined Sikhala's team to bring justice in the case which they say is politically motivated.

Source - NewZimbabwe
Most Popular In 7 Days