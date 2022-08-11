Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE President Constantino Chiwenga has invited spirited challenge over his involvement in the post-independence Gukurahundi killings after recently claiming that he and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had links to King Mzilikazi's Ndebele kingdom.

"Their joint acts and actions (make a nonsense of) the claim that they have royal links to the Khumalos, because many of the things that they have done are contradictory to the house of Khumalo," said ousted Ntabazinduna Chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.

"You cannot have such a noble bloodline and yet when it comes to an opportunity of reassuring that bloodline, you reject it."

Secessionist Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader, Mqondisi Moyo, said; "The spirits of over 40,000 people they massacred during Gukurahundi now making them go insane," said Moyo.

"Why would both Chiwenga and Mnangagwa, as the nephews of Mthwakazi, kill their uncles?"

Mnangagwa was state security minister while Chiwenga was head of Bulawayo-based One Brigade when more than 20,000 were killed in the 1980's military campaign many describe as a genocide targeting the Ndebele across the Midlands and Matebeleland provinces.

Chiwenga, who recently married long-time lover Miniyothabo Baloyi, claimed during a visit to his in-laws in Filabusi, that his great grandmother was one of King Mzilikazi's many wives.

He further claimed that Mnangagwa's grandfather grew up in King Mzilikazi's royal kraal and was he was conscripted into one of the kingdom's crack military regiments.

Many locals and political activists have questioned the lineage claims given the two's involvement in the Gukurahundi killings.

Public discussion of Gukurahundi was taboo under long-time ruler President Robert Mugabe who was prime minister at the time of the atrocities and only described them as a "moment of madness".

The new dispensation under Mnangagwa and Chiwenga has initiated public discussion of the emotive subject and government redress of concerns of victims and survivors.

This has however, been dismissed as insincere by activist groups.

"Both of them Mnangagwa and Chiwenga), as the murderers of our people, are shedding crocodile tears on our people," said Mthwakazi leader Moyo.

"They are making Mthwakazi their playing ground. Why is it every time they say these sentiments when they are in Mthwakazi?"

He added; "They can't utter such nonsense in Mashonaland because they never perpetrated the Genocide that side."

Matabeleland activist group Ibhetshu LikaZulu leader, Mbuso Fuzwayo said Chiwenga should focus, instead, on fixing the country's struggling economy.

"The unfortunate part is that they want to divert us from national issues to family issues," said Fuzwayo.

"It's not important how he is related to the Khumalos; he is a national leader and must deal with national issues, period. Relations are private matters.

"He was in Bulawayo in the 80s, why did he not raise his closeness to the Khumalo's then and why did he house the fifth brigade that killed his uncles?"

Fuzwayo continued; "My question is, how is it relevant with his position?

"We can't allow ourselves to debate and focus on non-issues; he (Chiwenga) is a public officer and must deal with national issues not family matters."

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

1 hr ago | 167 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

1 hr ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

1 hr ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

1 hr ago | 597 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

1 hr ago | 137 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

1 hr ago | 55 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

1 hr ago | 137 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

1 hr ago | 37 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to release smaller gold coins

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Payment for goods priced in black-market rates suspended?

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's hectic schedule

1 hr ago | 57 Views

'We don't eat roads' mischief

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

13 hrs ago | 331 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

14 hrs ago | 7283 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

14 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

14 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

14 hrs ago | 983 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

18 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

19 hrs ago | 2969 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

19 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

20 hrs ago | 1567 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

20 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

20 hrs ago | 3615 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

20 hrs ago | 852 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

20 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Munangangwa's campaign team off to false start in Buhera

20 hrs ago | 887 Views

Mnangagwa faces 'bhora musango' in Gokwe by-election, 2023 polls

20 hrs ago | 5244 Views

Jah Lemmy on fire

20 hrs ago | 127 Views

Mnangagwa's sense of insecurity and lack of confidence as a leader compromising national development and unity

23 hrs ago | 2347 Views

NPA boss 'bribes' prosecutor to make case of undocumented Zimbabwean national go away'

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 1538 Views

Mnangagwa ready to welcome Zimbabwean citizens as permits expire in SA

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 2645 Views

Illegal Zimbabwean migrant shot dead in Limpopo

11 Aug 2022 at 06:46hrs | 1495 Views

Zimbabwe govt must promptly return Zipra properties

11 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 772 Views

Chamisa says Zimbabweans must copy Kenya on diaspora vote

11 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 2336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days