Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE is considering establishing a currency board to support the Zimbabwean dollar, as inflation surges.

The southern African country is fast moving back into a hyperinflationary crisis, about 14 years since its unit collapsed in 2008 after the rate hit 500 billion percent.

The annual inflation shot up to 256% last month, after ending at 191,7% in June. The rate was 131,7% in May leading to fears that inflation may reach four digit figures by the end of this year. Authorities agreed to switch to a multi-currency system in 2009, before policy changes in 2019 brought back the Zimbabwean dollar as the sole medium of exchange in local transactions.

But the currency has been haunted by hyperinflation, which has eroded its purchasing power.

To address the crisis, the government allowed the United States dollar to operate alongside the domestic unit in 2020, but this has failed to stem its depreciation. Bloomberg reported on Thursday that a monetary policy committee member had confirmed that authorities were looking at the possibility of introducing a currency board.

"The issue of the currency board is being looked at," Ashok Chakravarti, a member of the central bank's monetary policy committee, said on Thursday at an economic conference in the resort city of Victoria Falls, according to Bloomberg.

"It's been done by 40 countries before, but it also requires a substantial amount of reserve money. It is being considered."

A currency board must among other requirements back all units of domestic currency in circulation with foreign currency.

Zimbabwe will need about US$700 million to back the domestic money in circulation, Chakravarti said.

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya did not answer two calls by Bloomberg to his mobile phone seeking comment.

In a paper published in the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce 20212022 report, Tinashe Murapata, an economist and founder of Leon Africa said to solve currency problems, Zimbabwe had two options: dollarisation or adoption of a currency board.

A currency board is a pegged exchange rate mechanism that guarantees full convertibility of domestic currency to an anchor foreign currency or a basket of currencies.

Under this system, the total monetary base of the economy is supported or backed by international reserves. The pegged exchange rate creates a stable currency and stable prices but takes away the ability of a country to increase its money supply willy-nilly.

"If Zimbabwe is to adopt a currency board, all issued domestic currency will be backed fully by an anchor currency. The anchor currency can be a basket of currency determined and weighed by our trading partners or hard metal commodities like gold, silver and platinum," he said.

"It could very well be a combination of the above but essentially every issued domestic money must be fully convertible on demand for foreign currency at a fixed rate that does not change over time."

Murapata said the currency board should maintain an international account where it stores or deposits all foreign currency receipts as reserves.

These reserves, he prescribed, should be held by South Africa Reserve Bank and the African Development Bank who will act as an underwriter for every issued local currency.

"They will agree to underwrite full convertibility of the local currency with what is in the reserves. Furthermore, a weekly audit performed by an audit firm confirms what is in the offshore reserves and i•n the issued currency," he said.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg.

Source - the independent
More on: #RBZ, #Currency, #Board

Comments


Must Read

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

2 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

16 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

16 hrs ago | 1631 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

16 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

16 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

16 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

16 hrs ago | 3768 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

16 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

16 hrs ago | 640 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

16 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

16 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

16 hrs ago | 382 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

16 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to release smaller gold coins

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Payment for goods priced in black-market rates suspended?

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa's hectic schedule

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

'We don't eat roads' mischief

16 hrs ago | 376 Views

Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

11 Aug 2022 at 19:18hrs | 3998 Views

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

11 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 437 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

11 Aug 2022 at 18:29hrs | 244 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

11 Aug 2022 at 18:15hrs | 10026 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

11 Aug 2022 at 18:13hrs | 2100 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1274 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1001 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

11 Aug 2022 at 13:33hrs | 1822 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

11 Aug 2022 at 13:22hrs | 3937 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

11 Aug 2022 at 13:22hrs | 1299 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

11 Aug 2022 at 12:05hrs | 1868 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

11 Aug 2022 at 12:01hrs | 357 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

11 Aug 2022 at 11:58hrs | 3912 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

11 Aug 2022 at 11:53hrs | 913 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

11 Aug 2022 at 11:52hrs | 1188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days