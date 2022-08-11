Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
VICE PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga Friday dismissed claims that he was yesterday admitted at the Trauma Centre Borrowdale private hospital for a surgery to correct some discomfort in his stomach.

Reports indicate Chiwenga, who doubles as the health minister, had several tests done on him last night and the operation was put on hold awaiting the results.

His admission to a private hospital has invited serious criticism from many questioning why went to private hospital and not public hospitals which he is failing to manage as a minister.

However in a video which was released by presidential spokesperson George Charamba, Chiwenga is seen in his office talking over the phone and is heard saying he had gone for a tour to see new equipment and ideas and there was nothing wrong with him.

"They forget I am the minister of health, I had gone to see new ideas, new equipment and all the ideas, my brother wants to do open heart surgery.

"What is wrong with people? I should never visit a friend who has got a surgery or a clinic or a hospital? Now how do I visit my hospitals?"

Chiwenga has been suffering with idiopathic esophageal stricture since 2018 and has been in and out of hospital several times in India and China.

He  said the disease involves a blockage of the oesophagus which means one cannot take in food  or vomit.

Chiwenga was last seen in public on Tuesday at the Defence Forces Day celebrations in Harare with his recently married wife Miniyothabo Baloyi.

Meanwhile Chiwenga's ex-wife Marry Mubaiwa is critically ill and was set to have one of her arms amputated last week.

Chiwenga has denied Mubaiwa access to their kids for more than two years and access to better medical facilities abroad.

The deputy leader accuses Mubaiwa of trying to kill him and trying to kill him while he was on his deathbed.



Source - NewZimbabwe

