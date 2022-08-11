Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Doctors have delayed a planned operation on Vice President Constantino Chiwenga following tests at a private hospital in Harare on Thursday, ZimLive can reveal.

Chiwenga, 65, is due to go under the knife in a procedure to correct some discomfort in his stomach, according to sources.

The retired army general who doubles up as health minister met his team of doctors at the Trauma Centre in Borrowdale where a series of tests were performed.

He left the hospital on Thursday evening after the operation was put off pending the outcome of those tests, medical sources said.

George Charamba, the spokesman in the presidency, maintained that there was nothing to worry with Chiwenga's health.

He told ZimLive on Thursday: "It's just some small procedure."

Chiwenga's choice of a private hospital for his treatment renewed criticism of the government's lack of investment in the public health system, where over 95 percent of Zimbabweans get their treatment.

The Trauma Centre is owned by Vivek Solanki, a medical doctor of Serbian origin.

A video of Chiwenga released by Charamba on Friday showed the vice president in his government office.

Speaking on the phone, Chiwenga tells the person at the end of the line that there was nothing wrong with his health.

"They forget I'm minister of health," Chiwenga says. "I've gone to see new ideas, new equipment. My brother (Solanki) wants to do open heart surgery. What's wrong with people? I should never visit a friend who has a surgery, a clinic or hospital? Now, how do I visit my hospitals?"

From 2018 to 2019, the vice president was treated in India, South Africa and China while battling what he later said was idiopathic oesophageal stricture. His treatment in China lasted six months, before he returned home in December 2019 looking transformed.

"It involves a blockage of the oesophagus. It means you can't take in food and you can't even vomit. I spent a lot of time in the intensive care unit. Not many thought I would heal," he told a Catholic congregation on his return.

Chiwenga divorced his wife, the ex-model Marry Mubaiwa, upon returning home after accusing her of a plot to upgrade their marriage and kill him while he was on his death bed. He has denied Mubaiwa, who is herself ailing, access to their three young children for more than two years.

Chiwenga recently married his long-time girlfriend Miniyothabo Baloyi, a soldier.

Source - zimlive

Comments


Must Read

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

1 hr ago | 143 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

2 hrs ago | 329 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

16 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

16 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

16 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

16 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

16 hrs ago | 1832 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

16 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

16 hrs ago | 3769 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

16 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

16 hrs ago | 782 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

16 hrs ago | 632 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

16 hrs ago | 640 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

16 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

16 hrs ago | 282 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

16 hrs ago | 231 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

16 hrs ago | 406 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

16 hrs ago | 557 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

16 hrs ago | 427 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

16 hrs ago | 383 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

16 hrs ago | 82 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

16 hrs ago | 201 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

16 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe to release smaller gold coins

16 hrs ago | 612 Views

Payment for goods priced in black-market rates suspended?

16 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa's hectic schedule

16 hrs ago | 292 Views

'We don't eat roads' mischief

16 hrs ago | 377 Views

Emirates appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

11 Aug 2022 at 19:18hrs | 3999 Views

Black Umfolosi to make a stop in East Yorkshire

11 Aug 2022 at 18:51hrs | 437 Views

Contracted tobacco farmers urged to avoid double dipping

11 Aug 2022 at 18:29hrs | 244 Views

Chiwenga admitted at private Harare hospital

11 Aug 2022 at 18:15hrs | 10026 Views

Henrietta Rushwaya bizarrely acquitted

11 Aug 2022 at 18:13hrs | 2100 Views

Mwonzora says ZEC problems lie with the secretariat

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe will welcome you back home, minister tells ZEP holders

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1274 Views

Mwonzora claims he is brewing a shocker for Zimbabwe

11 Aug 2022 at 18:09hrs | 1001 Views

Zanu-PF youths take over Bulawayo street, parcel out vending bays

11 Aug 2022 at 13:33hrs | 1822 Views

Sikhala refuses trial date

11 Aug 2022 at 13:22hrs | 3938 Views

Teenager knifes mother to death

11 Aug 2022 at 13:22hrs | 1299 Views

Policy flaws chasing Forex from the formal market

11 Aug 2022 at 12:05hrs | 1868 Views

Assessing the US$12 billion mining industry target

11 Aug 2022 at 12:01hrs | 357 Views

Mark Ngwazi battles for life

11 Aug 2022 at 11:58hrs | 3912 Views

Commotion in War Veterans league elections

11 Aug 2022 at 11:53hrs | 913 Views

Village head killed over stock theft

11 Aug 2022 at 11:52hrs | 1188 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days