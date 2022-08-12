Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

by Staff reporter
12 mins ago | Views
Cartels and those that collude to unjustifiably increase prices, engage in illegal dealings and manipulating the local currency for their benefit have been put under the microscope, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said this in Victoria Falls yesterday while officially opening the three-day workshop for the Judiciary being hosted by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission in partnership with the Competition and Tariff Commission of Zimbabwe.

The President said competition law sought to promote competition in all economic sectors and reduce barriers to entry into any sector and creating opportunities for every citizen to participate in economic activities.

"Competition and consumer protection laws, are therefore, key enablers of free, open and liberalised trade between countries and foreign regional integration," he said.

"Against this backdrop, these laws must continue to enhance consumer interests and the realisation of our country's development aspirations as set out in the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030.

"To this end, under the radar are the cartels, and all those who collude in promoting unjustified price increases, illicit activities and currency manipulation for the purposes of realising super profits."

President Mnangagwa challenged participants at the workshop to proffer recommendations that bolster macro-economic measures that have been put in place by Government.

On its part, Government will continue to focus on addressing challenges that impede economic growth and development, said the President.

He further challenged the judiciary to fully acquaint itself with modern competition and consumer protection laws and contribute more towards interpretation of economic policy, which will enhance robust domestic and regional development.

The President said yesterday's gathering provided the judicial sector an opportunity to review court operations and proffer solutions to the challenges affecting the courts as well as capacitating the judges on the ever-evolving judicial and law ecosystem.

The JSC annually holds an end of term judges' symposium to reflect on the legal year and plan for the ensuing term, but this year's edition was framed differently for the Comesa Competition Commission to train members of the bench on competition and consumer protection laws.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba borrowed the idea of a training workshop from Malawi, where the Comesa Competition Commission is based.

The President said the workshop was meant to capacitate the Zimbabwean judges with tools and skills to effectively adjudicate competition cases.

"In our case as Zimbabwe, competition law and the attendant robust policy frameworks are important towards the speedy realisation of Vision 2030, of becoming a prosperous and empowered upper middle income economy.

"This aspiration will be attained through an effective empowered and agile judicial system, which strives for fairness and increased efficiencies across all the productive sectors of the economy.

"It is, therefore, most opportune that this workshop is taking place at the stage when our economy is transitioning from stabilisation to growth.

"To this end judicial staff must be kept updated and knowledgeable about activities taking place in industry and commerce," said President Mnangagwa.

He said it was gratifying that the judicial sector continued to comply with this constitutional requirement and urged continued investment in human capital development and capacity building programmes as one of the key focus areas under the NDS1.

He said the interpretation and enforcement of such laws must provide market players with rules that regulate and protect effective competition for improved economic welfare and quality of life.

"Legal instruments capacitate judicial officers on the ever evolving nature of competition law and related policies. Legal instruments are in themselves a vital cog and essential pillar towards driving sustainable socio-economic development of our great motherland," said President Mnangagwa.

"Undoubtedly, judges and other related stakeholders remain key to the interpretation of competition and consumer protection laws.

"The intricate nexus between the interpretation and enforcement of laws across sectors of the economy cannot be overemphasised.

"I, therefore, challenge you participants at this workshop to proffer recommendations to bolster the macro-economic measures that have been put in place by Government."

He said the judiciary, as one of the arms of the State, should deploy requisite legal and regulatory instruments to scale up implementation of its mandate as interpreters of the law.

"You must be instrumental in consolidating the gains made in the successful transitioning and turning around of the country.

"These laws must continue to enhance consumer interest and the realisation of our country's development aspirations as set out in the National Development Strategy and Vision 2030," said the President.

"The judiciary should also address competition issues that arise in disputes before the judicial system. This is pertinent more so that competition law intersects with many fields hence training such as this one is an essential requirement in modern day competition law."

He said Zimbabwe was determined to play its part to ensure the simplification of trade procedures and elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers in the Comesa free trade area, and the Second Republic will continue to focus on building a modern, industrialised and prosperous Zimbabwe.

The President said enforcement of the Competition Act and Consumer Protection Act, among other pieces of legislation, remained central as one of strategies to spur new enterprises, increase domestic production and improve trade.

He said against this backdrop, national institutions, human resources, laws and policies and other strategies must be harnessed towards enabling a resilient, functional, efficient market.

In her remarks Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza said the market had become more dynamic and sophisticated due to sustained industrialization, with industry and commerce witnessing a lot of litigation cases hence the need to bridge the gap and benefit the consumer.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said the general populace tends to benefit from these laws while the director and chief executive of COMESA Competition Commission Dr Willard Mwemba competition laws are there to protect new business entrants from unorthodox survival tactics by big players.

Senior judges from the Constitutional, Supreme, Administrative, Labour and High Court are attending the three-day conference which ends today, and are joined by counterparts from Malawi and South Africa, including former judge president of the Competition Appeal Court of South Africa Justice Dennis Davis, and Comesa officials.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

6 mins ago | 9 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

7 mins ago | 18 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

7 mins ago | 7 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

8 mins ago | 5 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

9 mins ago | 3 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

10 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

11 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

11 mins ago | 2 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 642 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

11 hrs ago | 1252 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

11 hrs ago | 564 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

11 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

11 hrs ago | 965 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

11 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3371 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 1938 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3349 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 640 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2052 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1120 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4012 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 647 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 824 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 662 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 675 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 533 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 289 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

12 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 235 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 415 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 582 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 486 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 410 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 217 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days