Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
PRESDIENT Mnangagwa has said competition laws and robust policy frameworks are essential pillars towards driving sustainable socio-economic development in the country.

He said this as he officially opened the Judges workshop for the Judiciary of Zimbabwe in Victoria Falls.

The Judicial Services Commission annually holds an end of term judges' symposium, but this year's edition is different as it is a training workshop for the bench hosted by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission in partnership with the Competition and Tariff Commission of Zimbabwe.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba came up with the idea of a training workshop after attending a similar event in Malawi, where the Comesa Competition Commission is based.

In his address on Friday morning, President Mnangagwa said the retreat provides the judicial sector with an opportunity to review court operations, proffer solutions to the challenges affecting the courts as well as capacitating the judges.

"Legal instruments are in themselves a vital cog and essential pillar towards driving sustainable socio-economic development of our great motherland. I applaud the Judicial Service Commission, Competition and Tariff Commission of Zimbabwe as well as the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa for the decision to capacitate judicial officers on the ever-evolving nature of competition law and related policies," said President Mnangagwa.

The workshop started on Thursday and ends tomorrow.

Source - The Chronicle
