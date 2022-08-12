Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Maphisa in modern housing boom

by Staff reporter
12 mins ago | Views
MAPHISA Growth Point in Matobo District, Matabeleland South, is witnessing a serious housing boom, with modern homes that are coming up looking like those found in leafy suburbs in big cities.

Sprouting gold mines in the district and Zimbabweans based in South Africa and Europe have been in a marathon constructing houses in Maphisa and Mafuyana suburbs.

Some people are building houses with as many as 19 rooms while others have built double-storey houses which have completely changed the face of the rural area.

One 19-roomed house is easily noticeable as one approaches Maphisa centre, just a few metres from Maphisa District Hospital.

The owner is said to be in South Africa.

Residential land, especially in Mafuyana suburb, costs around R100 000 while construction can gobble almost R500 000, depending on the size of the house. The local authority availed just over 1 000 stands of various sizes for Mafuyana suburb.

The pace of new developments has led council to identify extra land that will offer slightly over 400 low, medium and high-density housing stands.

There will also be a school, a police base as well as a shopping centre.

National power utility company, Zesa Holdings seems to have been overwhelmed by the massive growth of houses as there is no electricity with house owners resorting to the use of solar power which in itself supports use of green energy.

Matobo district development coordinator, Mr Innocent Chaputsira said the housing boom has led to council running out of stands hence the new suburb on the East side of the growth point may soon be commissioned.

"Currently there are no residential stands in Maphisa though there is a new suburb that will soon be commissioned before the stands are rolled out. There will be about 400 or so but at the moment council has no available stands. The new suburb will comprise of low density, medium density and high density stands. There will also be stands for a school, police base and a shopping centre according to the design plan," he said.

"The boom in house and other infrastructure construction is mainly due to gold mining that is taking place around Maphisa and some of these guys are now investing in infrastructure. Our diasporans are also heeding calls to invest back home which is commendable."

In its 2022 Population and Census Housing preliminary report on Housing Characteristics and Living Conditions, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) reported that 80 percent of Zimbabweans in rural and urban areas live in modern homes built using bricks, cement and roofed using metal, tiles and asbestos and more crucially, 54 percent of home occupants are landlords.

Rural areas also have the highest proportion of owner occupancy with 76, 8 percent while 78, 7 percent of rural household owners use off grid electricity according to the preliminary report.

In 2021, President Mnangagwa launched the new Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP) which he said was in line with the tenets of international, continental and regional bodies with respect to the provision of modern, affordable, sustainable and climate-proofed shelter.

The President said the inclusive self-sustainable cities and human settlements were also being encouraged in accordance with the national aspirations articulated by Vision 2030 as well as the African Union Agenda 2063 and UN Sustainable Development Goals relating to housing and shelter.

Government has a target to deliver 220 000 housing units by 2025 as prescribed under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) aimed at contributing towards realizing Vision 2030.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Maphisa, #Modern, #Houses

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

8 mins ago | 11 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

9 mins ago | 12 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

10 mins ago | 7 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

11 mins ago | 3 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

12 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

13 mins ago | 3 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

11 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3371 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 1939 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3352 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 640 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1120 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4012 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 647 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 824 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 662 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 675 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 533 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 289 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

12 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 235 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 415 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 582 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 486 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 410 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 217 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days