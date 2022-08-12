Latest News Editor's Choice


Tenax plot Dembare upset

by Staff reporter
TENAX stand in coach Isaac Nengomasha is hoping that his team can take advantage of home comforts when they host Dynamos in a Castle lager Premier soccer League match pencilled for Vengere Stadium in Rusape tomorrow.

The prison wardens, who sit second from the bottom on the log standings, host the title chasing DeMbare at Vengere Stadium looking to bounce back to winning ways.

They have amassed 21 points to date and victory could see them move out of the relegation zone for the first time in a long time.

"The preparations have gone on very well and our target is to win this match," Nengomasha told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

"Dynamos is the biggest football team in the country and getting a win over them will be massive in terms of our position on the log and giving the players confidence going forward. They (Dynamos) have been doing well of late and we know the threat they pose but we have prepared well for them and we will do our best because we need this result."

Tenax are without a win since their 1-0 victory over Chicken Inn at the start of July. They have played three matches since, losing to Bulawayo Chiefs and Bulawayo City, leading to coach Shadreck Mugurasave throwing in the towel.

Nengomasha was elevated to lead the team and in his first assignment he led the team to a share of points against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium a fortnight ago.

"We have to build on that performance and also try to improve on that so that we can get a win this weekend. We are aware that it will be very tough match but we have to fight hard," he said.

Tenax will go into the match without their defender Lancelot Chakuamba through suspension.

"We have trust in all the players in the squad. He (Chakuamba) is a huge loss for the team, but that is the reason we register 30 players. We have other players who can come in and do the job."

DeMbare will be licking their lips for this one as they hunt down leaders FC Platinum, who enjoy an eight-point advantage at the top.

Coach Tonderai Ndiraya, boosted by the return of King Nadolo, Ralph Kawondera and Shadreck Nyahwa from injury, is expecting a tough match tomorrow.

"We are playing a team that is second from the bottom so it puts pressure on us in general because naturally people expect us to stream roll and get a big win. That is what makes the match difficult," Ndiraya said.

"As Dynamos we haven't had any easy matches. We don't play easy matches. All our games are difficult for obvious reasons. We are the most popular club in the country and arguably the biggest team in the country so the so called small teams will naturally want to come and give it all against us so that means we have to be prepared psychologically from our end to overcome all those obstacles."

Vengere Stadium has proved to be a tough hunting ground for DeMbare in recent years and their last trip to the venue ended in disappointment when they were beaten 1-0 by Cranborne Bullets last month.

