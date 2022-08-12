Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

by Staff reporter
13 mins ago | Views
BULAWAYO mayor Solomon Mguni says Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube was unfair to lodge a complaint against city fathers to Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga at a public gathering.

Ncube complained to Chiwenga during his visit to Bulawayo that city fathers were in the habit of boycotting and not co-operating with government agencies on national events.

Chiwenga was in the city for a national clean-up campaign in Entumbane high-density suburb, where the council was represented by a low ranking official.

Mguni said city fathers could not attend the clean-up campaign as they were attending a funeral service of late prominent artist Cont Mhlanga at Bulawayo's Amphitheatre on the same day.

"Government and indeed civic communications or complaints are not relayed through the Press. I am yet to get such official communication. It's only fair that we respond after receiving such," Mguni said.

"Assuming that comment was made about the city, we would now know the context in which it was made. We had a funeral service for someone who is a recipient of civil honours."

Ncube, who singled out Mguni in her complaint, was not answering her mobile phone yesterday.

In her complaint, she had said: "Of late, we have been having a challenge VP, BCC does not co-operate well with us. I want to repeat this. Of late, we have a big challenge: the Mayor of Bulawayo does not show up. We are doing this clean-up campaign not to benefit me or anyone, but for the good of the city of Bulawayo."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

9 mins ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

10 mins ago | 15 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

10 mins ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

11 mins ago | 15 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

11 mins ago | 12 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

12 mins ago | 3 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

13 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

14 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

14 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

14 mins ago | 2 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

15 mins ago | 4 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

11 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3371 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 1940 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3355 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 640 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1120 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4013 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 647 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 824 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 662 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 675 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 533 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 289 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

12 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 235 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 415 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 582 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 410 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 218 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days