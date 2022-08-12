Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

by Staff reporter
10 mins ago | Views
HUMAN rights watchdog, Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) says the country's political environment has remained toxic with Zanu-PF cited as the worst culprits.

In its latest monthly report titled ToxiZim: Everything depends on which side do you belong, ZPP also listed the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) alongside police and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) for human rights' violations.

"For the ruling party, it has always been about its escalating thirst for domination ahead of the 2023 elections. The party has since April launched a systematic campaign to threaten and intimidate opposition supporters in rural areas such that by the time the official campaign period begins, villagers would have lost the little that remains of their voice and chance to choose leaders of their choice," the ZPP report read.

"We note that Zanu-PF has continued to dominate the list of human rights violators at 50% followed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) which contributed to 24% (354) of all the violations ZPP recorded. CCC was responsible for 29 (4%), while ZNA accounted for 12 violations."

Zanu-PF information and communications director Tafadzwa Mugwadi dismissed the ZPP findings as hogwash.

"Our ears as a party are not open for ZPP attention seeking nonsense. We are more focused on what people expect us to deliver based on our people's manifesto …As a result, ZPP sideshows are just whistles in a graveyard with no takers at all," Mugwadi said.

But analysts said the ZPP findings were spot-on.

"Toxicity of our politics is not accidental but a political machination design inherited from the colonial era by Zanu-PF to perpetually preside over a divided and thereby weak citizenry," said political analyst Maxwell Saungweme.

ZPP alleged that ZRP has continued to use archaic and selective methods of law enforcement in favour of Zanu-PF citing alleged arbitrary and unlawful detentions.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

8 mins ago | 18 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

8 mins ago | 11 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

9 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

9 mins ago | 12 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

10 mins ago | 7 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

10 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

11 mins ago | 3 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

12 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

12 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

13 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

13 mins ago | 2 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

13 mins ago | 3 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

14 mins ago | 3 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 643 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

11 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

11 hrs ago | 551 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

11 hrs ago | 543 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3371 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 1939 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3352 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 640 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1120 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4012 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 647 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 824 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 662 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 675 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 533 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 289 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

12 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 235 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 415 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 582 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 486 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 410 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 217 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days