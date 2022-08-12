Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

by Staff reporter
11 mins ago | Views
OPPOSITION political parties have expressed differing views on calls by activists and other stakeholders to form a united Matebeleland front ahead of the 2023 elections.

A number of political parties have been formed in Matebeleland in recent years, with most of them campaigning on the back of marginalisation and underdevelopment.

Some of the parties have never participated in any election.

Activists said political parties from the region were failing to make an impact during elections because of not coalescing on issues and form election pacts.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) leader Mqondisi Moyo shot down the proposal saying his secessionist party was pushing a different ideology from other parties.

"While a coalition is ideal in certain situations, this proposal is a non- starter given that MRP's ideology and that of parties such as Zapu are worlds apart. They have different, irreconcilable objectives," Moyo said.

"Zapu is pursuing a Zimbabwean agenda. It is one of the many political formations which hope to be in charge of Zimbabwe. As such, Zapu hopes to maintain the status quo, in which Matebeleland and Midlands remain Zimbabwean, under discriminative rule."

Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu said his party supported the idea of a regional electoral pact.

"We fully support the idea of a coalition of all like-minded individuals and or organizations. However, the nature and spirit of the coalition must be led by the people who should decide the configuration and architecture of the coalition," Ndlovu said.

Freedom Alliance secretary-general Njabulo Ngwenya said coalitions of political parties were key.

"Currently we are building an all-inclusive alliance that transcends beyond mere political arrangements and individual leaders. The problem of Matebeleland is not as a result of a drought of leaders but that of collective leadership vision and principles," Ngwenya added.

Political analyst Effie Ncube said change would never happen without an alliance of democratic forces.

"Those who still think they alone have the solution and that they can successfully go it alone are seriously deluded," he said.

"The task ahead is too big for one organisation or individual. Political unity will help to overcome stagnation and boost political, civic and electoral participation which in turn will raise the chances for change."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

9 mins ago | 20 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

10 mins ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

10 mins ago | 16 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

11 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

11 mins ago | 13 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

12 mins ago | 16 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

12 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

12 mins ago | 2 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

13 mins ago | 3 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

13 mins ago | 3 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

14 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

14 mins ago | 4 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

15 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

15 mins ago | 2 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

15 mins ago | 4 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

16 mins ago | 4 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

10 hrs ago | 644 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

11 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

11 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

11 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

11 hrs ago | 552 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

11 hrs ago | 969 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

11 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3371 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 1942 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3357 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 640 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2053 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1120 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4013 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 649 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 824 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 662 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 675 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 533 Views

Chitungwiza acting mayor claims he is being sabotaged

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 289 Views

EU's outgoing messenger wants Zimbabwe to rethink on PVOs Bill

12 Aug 2022 at 06:38hrs | 235 Views

Retailers must reduce prices, says CCZ

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 415 Views

Mutare's first executive mayor dies

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 582 Views

'Sadc, a toothless bulldog'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:37hrs | 487 Views

Zimbabwe makes first journalist arrests under cybersecurity law

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 410 Views

Water crisis cripples Bulawayo hospitals, clinics

12 Aug 2022 at 06:36hrs | 122 Views

Brito vows to end 31 match winless run

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 218 Views

Small-scale miners contribute bulk of Zimbabwe's gold output

12 Aug 2022 at 06:35hrs | 64 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days