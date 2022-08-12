Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

by Staff reporter
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is fit and is at work, contrary to reports that he had been admitted to a local hospital on Thursday for an operation.

A Western-funded online publication, ZimLive, that is run by disgruntled former Zimpapers staffer Mduduzi Mathuthu, cited unnamed sources who claimed that VP Chiwenga was due "to undergo a medical procedure to correct a discomfort in his stomach".

But, embarrassingly for ZimLive, the VP had visited the Trauma Centre as part of his duties as Health and Child Care Minister.

"They forget I am the Minister of Health. I had gone to see new ideas, new equipment. My brother (Dr Vivek Solanki) wants to do open heart  surgery," VP Chiwenga said in a video posted today, a day after he had supposedly gone under the knife.

The video was recorded by deputy chief secretary to the office of the President and Cabinet, George Charamba.

"What is wrong with the people? So I should never visit a friend who has got surgery, a clinic or a hospital? Now how do I visit my hospitals?"



Charamba said the VP was very well and was scoffing at the malicious reports.

"I snapped VP Chiwenga in his Munhumutapa Office barely half an hour ago. He is at work and scoffing at claims that he is unwell. Yesterday he visited a health facility in Borrowdale to see the installation of new equipment on open heart surgery. Zimbabweans continue to have more options should they require such specialised attention which historically has taken them to either South Africa or India."


Source - NewZimbabwe

