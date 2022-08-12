Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga last week told his in-laws that he has royal blood, given that his grandfather was the last Monomotapa while his family has ties with Ndebele royalty, a revelation observers said was an attempt to seek validation to lead the country and likely confirmation that he still holds ambitions to take over as Zimbabwe's leader at some point.

In a 15-minute video recording while addressing his new in-laws, relatives of his wife, Miniyothabo Baloyi, Chiwenga said his family has always been associated with leadership and destined to live long because of "longevity genes."

Chiwenga is widely tipped to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the October Zanu-PF elective congress.

"From where I was born, our great grandfather was the last Monomutapa and the sister was the Chief in Nkayi and she was married to Mzilikazi as one of the wives," Chiwenga revealed.

"So it goes on like that. I had to tell the story to my beautiful wife," he added, saying together with his children, they had gone to Tanzania for the family to understand the history that led to the family settling in present-day Zimbabwe.

Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should persevere as the end to their misery was nigh.

"We went into the wilderness for over 40 years but we did not get to the objective," he said.

"We now need to get to the objective; we have been in the wilderness for a long time like the Jews."

The former army boss, who played an instrumental role in the military coup that toppled the late former president Robert Mugabe in November, 2017, has kept his ambition to challenge Mnangagwa in the forthcoming congress a closely guarded secret, but his close associates confirmed that he will throw his hat in the ring.

Groundwork is in progress as seen by increasing factional fights in the party.

Insiders said Mnangagwa and Chiwenga had a "gentlemen's agreement" after the coup that the Zanu-PF leader would lead for one term then handover to Chiwenga.

However, those close to Chiwenga said Mnangagwa is now reneging on the agreement by refusing to hand over power, a development that has strained relations between the two.

In his speech, Chiwenga also took time to tell the new in-laws how he has taken Baloyi to countries and places of historical significance while giving her background on African history.

"My grandmother was not born here, she was born Ezansi and she came as a baby," Chiwenga said.

"In 1888 when Robert Moffat came, she is the first one who gave him water in a caravan. When you go to the State House today, you go behind the State House, there is a door which faces the hill, if you go through that door and straight behind, there is a small little hut. That is my grandmother's hut. That is her history and died at 122 years," Chiwenga added.

"We think we have got the genes, longevity genes. Two weeks ago we went to Hwedza, our home, to congratulate my auntie, my father's sister who turned 100 years, my father's sister."

Chiwenga also said that Mnangagwa also has links with Ndebele royalty, saying: "The President's grandfather, Mubengu, was taken when he was a little boy by Mzilikazi and was kept at the royal kraal until he was put in the Mbizo regiment."

"At the Battle of Pupu, he is the one who threw the spear that killed the last white man there. That is why you hear the President say he wants to build a statue for general Mtshana Khumalo."

Source - thenewshawks

Comments


Must Read

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

52 mins ago | 59 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

54 mins ago | 129 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

1 hr ago | 168 Views

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

1 hr ago | 282 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

1 hr ago | 236 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

8 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

8 hrs ago | 542 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

8 hrs ago | 2129 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

8 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

8 hrs ago | 78 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

8 hrs ago | 881 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

18 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

19 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

19 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

19 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

19 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

19 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

19 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3503 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 2076 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3746 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 645 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2182 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1152 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4118 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 679 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 860 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 687 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 696 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days