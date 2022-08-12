Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CiZC takes on police over anti-violence demo ban

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) has filed an urgent High Court application challenging a recent police ban on an anti-violence prayer rally which the firebrand civic group had set for Harare's iconic Africa Unity Square this past Friday.

The ban followed a letter initially sent to police at Harare Central 3 August notifying the law enforcement authority of the group's intentions to stage a prayer rally.

Activists had also planned to petition the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) and parliament to act on what they strongly felt was the deterioration of the democratic space, escalation of human rights violations, and the persecution of government critics by the State.

Police responded with a ban on the planned protest citing provisions of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act which prohibited protests carried out within 20 metres of parliament building.

In a challenge on the police ban, CiZC argued, through lawyers, that the ban by police was "not based on any factual basis" and was a "breach of rights conferred upon it by the Zimbabwean constitution".

"The Respondent prohibited the proposed public meeting of the appellant on the ground that the applicant proposed meeting (10)(1)(a) of the Act whereas the meeting place the Applicant indicated and as agreed in the meeting between the applicant and the Respondent in terms of 58 of the Act is not within 20 meters of Parliament.

"The meeting place, Africa Unity Square the applicant advised the respondent of is not within 20 meters of parliament at all.

"By prohibiting the demonstration on the basis that the meeting will be in breach of $10 (1) (a) of the Act when the meeting held with him in terms of section 8 of the Act had produced an agreement as to the venue and how the meeting was to be held and the petition handed over.

"The respondent has not given any reason why he has departed from the earlier agreed position. He is whimsical and arbitrary in his action," read parts of CiZC's challenge.

CiZC's petition had been intended for submission to ZHRC outlining the group's concerns over the alleged transgressions.

Earlier, CiZC chairperson Peter Mutasa told ZimLive that Zimbabwean police had turned themselves into de facto partisan enablers of a rogue government bent on usurping citizens' constitutional rights.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police is acting in the most repugnant manner. What the police are doing is completely unacceptable.

"The police cannot take away the constitutional rights of citizens to further a partisan agenda.

"It has banned all peaceful assemblies proposed by every other group except Zanu-PF. This is bad and unconstitutional. We are back in colonial era policing and dictatorship.

"We are pursuing the legal route urgently and seek to exhaust it.

"If the judiciary also decides to be partisan and fail in its constitutional role to protect citizens, then we will just have to mobilise citizens for nonviolent civil resistance," said Mutasa.

Source - zimlive
More on: #CiZC, #Police, #Demo, #Ban

Comments


Must Read

Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

48 mins ago | 57 Views

Ethiopian Airlines connects Bulawayo to the world

51 mins ago | 121 Views

Western countries block Zimbabwe's readmission into Commonwealth?

1 hr ago | 164 Views

Chiwenga claims to have Monomotapa royal blood and has ties with Ndebele royalty

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Fake promises anger Zimbabwe army, police

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Illegal miners strain SA - Zimbabwe relations

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Sikhala writes emotional letter to African Union on persecution

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Prominent businessman goes berserk, torches relatives' houses

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Chiwenga claims to be as fit as a fiddle after visiting a 'kiriniki'

8 hrs ago | 1911 Views

Zanu-PF hijacks trainee nurses recruitment

8 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Chiwenga's ailing ex-wife seeks removal from remand

8 hrs ago | 541 Views

South Africa-based Zimbabweans blast Shava

8 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Zimbabwe chiefs pledge to act on political violence

8 hrs ago | 425 Views

Matebeleland political parties divided on election pact

8 hrs ago | 658 Views

'We can only afford 232 houses, not 300 000'

8 hrs ago | 566 Views

'Zimbabwe politics remains toxic'

8 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabweans lose faith in public hearings

8 hrs ago | 72 Views

Residents petition Parly over devolution funds abuse

8 hrs ago | 66 Views

83% of voters choose policies over freebies

8 hrs ago | 77 Views

Judith Ncube offside, says Bulawayo mayor

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Tenax plot Dembare upset

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe - SA relations turn frosty in the wake of an immigration crisis

8 hrs ago | 159 Views

Maphisa in modern housing boom

8 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa officially opens judges workshop

8 hrs ago | 35 Views

RBZ strangles street money changers

8 hrs ago | 880 Views

Mnangagwa tells profiteers to play fair,

8 hrs ago | 59 Views

Cartels, manipulators on the radar

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

All set for Zanu-PF war vets league district polls

8 hrs ago | 29 Views

Regine change organisation seeks UK help over Zimbabwe crisis

18 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chiwenga operation pushed back?

19 hrs ago | 1412 Views

Chiwenga dismisses surgery claims

19 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mliswa defends Mnangagwa, says Susan Mutami not raped

19 hrs ago | 1635 Views

Gold coins' sales hit ZW$3,7 billion, 90% sales in local currency

19 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mnangagwa's chance to redeem legacy

19 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe govt abandons SA diaspora

19 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chiwenga warns Innscor

19 hrs ago | 758 Views

Zimbabwe central bank considers currency board

19 hrs ago | 265 Views

Chiwenga challenged over gukurahundi killings after shock Ndebele lineage claims

12 Aug 2022 at 06:45hrs | 3503 Views

Sikhala spends 59th night behind bars; renews freedom bid

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 2075 Views

Chamisa takes victory celebrations to Masvingo

12 Aug 2022 at 06:44hrs | 3745 Views

Zimbabwe's diaspora remittances top US$797m in six months

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 645 Views

Mwonzora vows to 'rise again'

12 Aug 2022 at 06:43hrs | 2181 Views

Zimbabwe NGOs say Mnangagwa hypocritical and cruel

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 1152 Views

Kombi crew drive off at speed with police officers before dumping them after thorough beating

12 Aug 2022 at 06:42hrs | 4118 Views

Chiwenga to pay $900,000 over neglect at govt hospital

12 Aug 2022 at 06:41hrs | 679 Views

Chief summons witch hunter

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 860 Views

Rustler forced to eat raw goat meat

12 Aug 2022 at 06:40hrs | 687 Views

Fire guts down Gweru lodge

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 696 Views

Former Harare City Council worker exposed in court

12 Aug 2022 at 06:39hrs | 579 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days