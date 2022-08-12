Kariba power station surpasses Power generation targets in Q2

News / Local

Kariba power station generated 72 percent of the 2 300 GWh that the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) sent out during the second quarter of this year on the back of improved water availability and plant efficiency, the company has said.In an update, the ZPC said the Hwange Thermal power station, which frequently breaks down and also suffers from low coal supplies, generated 27 percent of the total energy, while the three smaller ones (Harare, Bulawayo and Munyati) only contributed 1 percent."In the period under review, ZPC sent out 2300.31GWh thereby marginally surpassing the quarterly target which was set at 2292.31GWh by 0.35 percent," the ZPC said."All eight units at Kariba were available for peak generation during the quarter and due to increased generation, the station surpassed its quarterly target by 14.17 percent. The output for the quarter was 6.39 percent above the output in Q2 2021. This is attributed to increased water allocation from 15Bm3 in 2021 to 22.5Bm3 in 2022."The ZPC said from January to date, it had sent out 4 469.08GWh, surpassing the target for the period set at 4 177.60GWh by 6.98 percent.This represented 49 percent of the annual target set at 9 111GWh.To alleviate coal supply challenges faced by thermal power stations, the ZPC said Cabinet had approved a coal supply agreement which will see coal suppliers getting long term bank financing they need to expand on their production.Meanwhile, the ZPC said the Hwange expansion project was in its final stages of completion."Although the project schedule had been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery efforts are now being implemented to complete the project in the shortest possible time," the company said.On its other projects, the ZPC said it had started receiving various components for the US$48.1 million Deka project.The project, which entails construction of a 42km, 960mm-diametre pipeline from Deka High Lift Pump Station to Hwange Power Station, also includes the refurbishment of Hwange Water Treatment Plant and provision of three tap-off points for supply of raw water to the Deka community."The first batch of 3 555 mild steel pipes was received on the 10th of July 2022. The offloading and transportation process will take approximately a month to complete as the pipes are transported in batches of 30 trucks."Works on water harnessing are at 55 percent. The aim is to eliminate water losses and recover approximately 750 m3/h by addressing mainly the ash handling plants, the fire hydrant system, and leaking valves in the station."The Deka upgrade project commenced in October last year and is expected to be completed by March next year.