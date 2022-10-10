Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zanu-PF elections marred by violence

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | Views
VIOLENCE and ugly scenes reportedly marred the just-ended Zanu-PF central committee (CC) elections as bigwigs locked horns over positions in the party's highest decision-making body.

Reports and videos captured by NewsDay reporters, in areas such as Hurungwe, Beitbridge, Makoni and Harare exhibited cases of violence while in some cases, clearly, intoxicated party youths tried to bar proceedings.

In Shurugwi, former Tourism minister Francis Nhema beat Emmanuel Fundira and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi Shurugwi while in Nyanga, former minister Supa Mandiwanzira emerged victorious.

Clever Sithole and Miriam Makwenya were uncontested for two of the four slots, with Betsero Marazani and Samson Ernest Chigaba completing the district's line up.

According to unconfirmed results so far, businessman Phillip Chiyangwa won the Zvimba South election, while Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi won the Zvimba West election uncontested.

Mike Chimbombe won the Chinhoyi election, while Kindness Paradza took the Makonde district election.

Tambudzani Mohadi and Ambassador Aaron Maboyi fell by the wayside in Beitbridge. Indications are that former Beitbridge Mayor Showa Moyo bagged the women's quota slot ahead of Mohadi.

In Wedza district, former Transport deputy minister Michael Madanha and Foreign Affairs deputy minister David Musabayana lost. Madanha was defeated by Esther Gwatidzo, while Musabayana was defeated by Bertha Choto.

Marian Chombo won the Zvimba North election, beating Admire Musandu and Joseph Chirongoma. Tendai Chirau, the former Zanu-PF youth league boss was defeated by Mavis Gumbo.

In Murewa district, politburo member David Parirenyatwa was defeated by "newcomer" David Mugomeza.

In Masvingo Central Ezra Chadzamira won the election against Eddison Zvobgo Junior.

In Makoni,  Information and Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere, former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and former Central Intelligence Organisation boss Shadreck Chipanga beat the 12-man field.

In an interview with NewsDay Zanu-PF Makoni district chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa said he was happy with the elections.

"In elections, there is always tension but we are all winners and I am happy that there is democracy in Zanu-PF," Nyakuedzwa said.

Reports, however, indicated that there was chaos at 602 Hall in Mutare as drunk youths took the centre stage as supporters of Muswere and Chipanga clashed in attempts to stop each other from getting into the voting hall.

The tense situation forced the closure of the hall and the party leaders to call for police reinforcements.

More violence was recorded in the Hurungwe North constituency where elections were suspended after former finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe allegedly triggered a fracas at Karoi Country Club.

Mukupe, who was battling it out with former Member of Parliament Reuben Marumahoko and war veteran Karenga allegedly torched a storm after moving around taking videos, which did not go well with youths in the opposing camp.

The situation degenerated into violence with Mukupe's bouncers and an election agent being bundled out of the venue while another was forced to delete videos and photos that he had taken.

He was reportedly forced to sit on the ground for nearly 15 minutes.

The situation was tense for a while, forcing the presiding officer, was only identified as Bonde, to suspend the elections.

Some youths claimed there was vote buying and that some of the voters were booked at local hotels and guest houses around the farming town, while others were given cash and mobile phones, among other goodies.

Mukupe later emerged victorious.

In Beitbridge, there were heated arguments as Mohadi's supporters disputed results but the situation normalised later.

In Harare, there was chaos at Stodart Hall as drunk youths demanded entry into the election hall highlighting their disgruntlement after one of their horses only named as Gijima was being contested.

But Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the central committee elections went well.

"I take this occasion to announce that the CC elections have gone well. They have been orderly. There has been no incidents of particular concern. The disciplined membership of the party went on with their voting processes choosing their candidates according to their choice.

"I take this occasion to say that we are the party of the Zimbabwe revolution. Our contest yields no losers, it yields no winners. The winner is the party in the process. The benefit of the winning goes to the Zimbabwe people who have always given their faith to Zanu-PF as the party that freed them from bondage," Mutsvangwa said on Saturday

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha told NewsDay that they had not received any official reports of violence from provinces but singled out Makoni district.

 "We are yet to receive reports from provinces. We are expecting them to come today (Sunday) Much of the information that came on Saturday was coming from admin centres. We rely on information that comes from provinces. But I understand that there were skirmishes in Makoni district," Bimha said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4897 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1885 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 975 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 493 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2214 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days