Zanu-PF elections marred by violence

VIOLENCE and ugly scenes reportedly marred the just-ended Zanu-PF central committee (CC) elections as bigwigs locked horns over positions in the party's highest decision-making body.Reports and videos captured by NewsDay reporters, in areas such as Hurungwe, Beitbridge, Makoni and Harare exhibited cases of violence while in some cases, clearly, intoxicated party youths tried to bar proceedings.In Shurugwi, former Tourism minister Francis Nhema beat Emmanuel Fundira and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi Shurugwi while in Nyanga, former minister Supa Mandiwanzira emerged victorious.Clever Sithole and Miriam Makwenya were uncontested for two of the four slots, with Betsero Marazani and Samson Ernest Chigaba completing the district's line up.According to unconfirmed results so far, businessman Phillip Chiyangwa won the Zvimba South election, while Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi won the Zvimba West election uncontested.Mike Chimbombe won the Chinhoyi election, while Kindness Paradza took the Makonde district election.Tambudzani Mohadi and Ambassador Aaron Maboyi fell by the wayside in Beitbridge. Indications are that former Beitbridge Mayor Showa Moyo bagged the women's quota slot ahead of Mohadi.In Wedza district, former Transport deputy minister Michael Madanha and Foreign Affairs deputy minister David Musabayana lost. Madanha was defeated by Esther Gwatidzo, while Musabayana was defeated by Bertha Choto.Marian Chombo won the Zvimba North election, beating Admire Musandu and Joseph Chirongoma. Tendai Chirau, the former Zanu-PF youth league boss was defeated by Mavis Gumbo.In Murewa district, politburo member David Parirenyatwa was defeated by "newcomer" David Mugomeza.In Masvingo Central Ezra Chadzamira won the election against Eddison Zvobgo Junior.In Makoni, Information and Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere, former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa and former Central Intelligence Organisation boss Shadreck Chipanga beat the 12-man field.In an interview with NewsDay Zanu-PF Makoni district chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa said he was happy with the elections."In elections, there is always tension but we are all winners and I am happy that there is democracy in Zanu-PF," Nyakuedzwa said.Reports, however, indicated that there was chaos at 602 Hall in Mutare as drunk youths took the centre stage as supporters of Muswere and Chipanga clashed in attempts to stop each other from getting into the voting hall.The tense situation forced the closure of the hall and the party leaders to call for police reinforcements.More violence was recorded in the Hurungwe North constituency where elections were suspended after former finance deputy minister Terence Mukupe allegedly triggered a fracas at Karoi Country Club.Mukupe, who was battling it out with former Member of Parliament Reuben Marumahoko and war veteran Karenga allegedly torched a storm after moving around taking videos, which did not go well with youths in the opposing camp.The situation degenerated into violence with Mukupe's bouncers and an election agent being bundled out of the venue while another was forced to delete videos and photos that he had taken.He was reportedly forced to sit on the ground for nearly 15 minutes.The situation was tense for a while, forcing the presiding officer, was only identified as Bonde, to suspend the elections.Some youths claimed there was vote buying and that some of the voters were booked at local hotels and guest houses around the farming town, while others were given cash and mobile phones, among other goodies.Mukupe later emerged victorious.In Beitbridge, there were heated arguments as Mohadi's supporters disputed results but the situation normalised later.In Harare, there was chaos at Stodart Hall as drunk youths demanded entry into the election hall highlighting their disgruntlement after one of their horses only named as Gijima was being contested.But Zanu-PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the central committee elections went well."I take this occasion to announce that the CC elections have gone well. They have been orderly. There has been no incidents of particular concern. The disciplined membership of the party went on with their voting processes choosing their candidates according to their choice."I take this occasion to say that we are the party of the Zimbabwe revolution. Our contest yields no losers, it yields no winners. The winner is the party in the process. The benefit of the winning goes to the Zimbabwe people who have always given their faith to Zanu-PF as the party that freed them from bondage," Mutsvangwa said on SaturdayZanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha told NewsDay that they had not received any official reports of violence from provinces but singled out Makoni district."We are yet to receive reports from provinces. We are expecting them to come today (Sunday) Much of the information that came on Saturday was coming from admin centres. We rely on information that comes from provinces. But I understand that there were skirmishes in Makoni district," Bimha said.