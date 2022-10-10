Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe parents ask to pay teacher incentives

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 06:11hrs | Views
PARENTS have implored government to allow them to pay incentives to teachers to rescue the education system from collapse.

This came out on Friday during the 2023 pre-budget public hearings conducted by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget and Finance in Chivhu.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period, teachers have been engaging in recurrent strikes and go-slows in protest over low salaries.

Salary negotiations between government and the teachers have on several occasions ended in deadlock after the employer refused to give in to the educators' demands.

Chivhu residents said disgruntled teachers were not performing to full capacity due to low remuneration, resulting in them producing half-baked learners, hence the need to motivate them.

"As it is, it appears the government is not taking serious consideration of the value of education for our children who are not learning in schools. The budgets should cater for the welfare of our teachers. Their salaries should be improved. Government should just admit that it has failed to cater for the welfare of the teacher and allow us to help it by paying incentives," Zvarevashe said.

"Families in some poverty-stricken areas in Chikomba are not affording fees for basic education. This new curriculum cannot be funded to ensure that every parent can afford to educate their children, then it should be abandoned."

Monetary incentives to teachers were introduced in 2009 due to low salaries after the hyperinflationary crisis of 2008.

However, government criminalised the payment of incentives after it emerged that some schools were forcing parents to pay incentives.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4898 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1694 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1885 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 812 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 822 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 975 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 493 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 209 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2089 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1933 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4387 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2214 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 494 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days