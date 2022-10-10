Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF claims infiltration

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 05:16hrs | Views
Zanu-PF has claimed infiltration, saying some of its members were clandestinely working with the opposition amid power struggles and disgruntlement among party stalwarts ahead of the elective congress later this month.

The ruling party has been battling fractures, with observers claiming that the party's first secretary and President Emmerson Mnangagwa had failed to consolidate his hold on power.

Zanu-PF political commissar Mike Bimha said the party had roped in "experts" to assess the loyalty of its members suspected to be working with the opposition.

"You also have those who have been disqualified because there (was) additional information to the point that  probably they are not in good standing in terms of their activities and some who might not really (be) moving with us, who might probably be Zanu-PF during day and opposition during the night. So, there are cases like that where you need experts to assist us to make a better assessment," Bimha said at a Press conference on Friday ahead of the party's central committee elections that were held on Saturday.

In an interview with NewsDay, Bimha said disqualifying suspected disloyal members was one of the measures that had been put in place by the party to deal with the problem of infiltration but he would not disclose the names of those fingered.

"We are not worried by the so-called G40 cabal. They are not the opposition party. What we mean are the opposition parties that are in the country. There are some who claim to be Zanu-PF, but are working with those opposition parties. So (when we discover that) we just stop them from holding party posts. Is that not enough? If they are not office bearers then they will not have much effect on the affairs of the party," Bimha added.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said the alleged infiltration was a confirmation of the fissures within the ruling party.

"Disloyalty among the ruling Zanu-PF members has been rumoured for a long time since 2018 in the aftermath of the coup that ousted (the late former President Robert) Mugabe," Masunungure said.

"This points to the general disgruntlement of the party members against Mnangagwa's leadership.  It could be a reincarnation of another Bhora Musango.

"Opposition parties are not good at counter infiltration. Infiltration could be orchestrated by the G40 working together with CCC just to destabilise Zanu-PF."

The opposition parties which were contacted by NewsDay for comments laughed off Zanu-PF claims of infiltration.

"Our focus is on winning Zimbabwe for change," CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said.

National Constitutional Assembly leader party Lovemore Madhuku said his party was working to ensure that Zanu-PF did not win in the upcoming election.

"We have put in place so many strategies to ensure that we achieve that. But obviously, we will not disclose our strategies," Madhuku said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

