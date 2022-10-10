Latest News Editor's Choice


FC Platinum one win away from 4th consecutive PSL title

by Staff reporter
10 Oct 2022 at 06:14hrs | Views
FC PLATINUM are three points away from a fourth consecutive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title after a 1-0 defeat over bogey side Herentals at Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

Former Young Warriors star Walter Musona, who is a firm favourite for the Soccer Star of the Year accolade after an impressive comeback season, scored the only goal of the match five minutes into the second half to secure all three points for the Zvishavane-based platinum miners.

The result also meant FC Platinum atoned for their defeat against the Students in the reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium back in April.

More importantly, Norman Mapeza's charges, who have amassed 67 points from 30 matches, 13 points clear of second-placed Chicken Inn, are now just one win away from what would be their fourth successive league title.

In fact, FC Platinum could be crowned champions on Sunday if Chicken Inn and Dynamos, who both have games in hand fail to beat Highlanders and WhaWha respectively.

Meanwhile in the only match played in the capital, Harare City's hopes of surviving relegation suffered a huge dent after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Ngezi Platinum Stars at the National Sports Stadium.

Harare City, who are in 16th position needed a victory to give themselves a good chance of escaping the chop and appeared on course to do that when Timothy January broke the deadlock in the 65th minute.

Ngezi captain Qadir Amini however broke the hosts' hearts by scoring an 83rd-minute equaliser which meant the teams settled for a share of the spoils.

Harare City remain in 16th position on 28 points from 30 matches, four points behind 14th-placed ZPC Kariba.

Meanwhile, relegation-threatened Tenax also face an uphill task in their quest to survive relegation after a 0-2 defeat to Black Rhinos at Sakubva.

Veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa scored a last-gasp winner to give Bulawayo City a fighting chance in their battle against relegation after they edged a 10-men Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

Tarumbwa came to the end of a Leslie Lunga header, two minutes into optional time with a flashing header that beat goalkeeper Matripples Muleya, who otherwise had a good game.

That win took Bulawayo City to 27 points with four games to go to the end of the season.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Results

Tenax 0-2 Black Rhinos, Harare City 1-1 Ngezi Platinum, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Bulawayo City, FC Platinum 1-0 Herentals

Source - NewZimbabwe

