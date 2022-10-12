Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mliswa heaps praise on govt for awarding Mnangagwa's ally a gold refining licence

by Staff reporter
12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | Views
INDEPENDENT Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa has heaped praise on government for awarding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ally, Pedzisai 'Scott' Sakupwanya a gold refining licence.

The mining magnet was given a permit to refine the precious mineral in a questionable move observers and watchdogs view as influence peddling, bordering on corruption.

Sakupwanya, a Zanu-PF Mabvuku-Tafara councillor, has strong links to the first family.

Mliswa said the licence award was an affirmation of government's confidence in, and commitment to, black empowerment.

"The awarding of a gold refining licence to Scott Sakupwanya is a commendable move which we should celebrate as part of black empowerment. The giving of a second licence to a black and local person is a good move. Government must continue to do that.

"Government has previously done the same in awarding huge licences in telecoms to people like Strive Masiyiwa and James Makamba. That should happen across all industrial sectors so that wealth and riches are retained by locals

"The empowerment of locals is a basic fundament of any upper middle income vision. Scott has shown an ability and gift in the gold sector and that should be supported," said Mliswa in a series of tweets.

Sakupwanya won Gold Seller of The Year accolade at a lavish event at State House, last year.

Government, through Fidelity Refiners, was previously the sole authorised buyer of gold, but the stance was slowly changing to allow private players to trade.

Mnangagwa has set an ambitious target of turning the mining industry into US$12 billion by 2023.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

6 hrs ago | 232 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

11 hrs ago | 1441 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

11 hrs ago | 4899 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

11 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

11 hrs ago | 1886 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

11 hrs ago | 785 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

11 hrs ago | 813 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

11 hrs ago | 874 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

11 hrs ago | 353 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

11 hrs ago | 824 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

11 hrs ago | 638 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

11 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

11 hrs ago | 220 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

11 hrs ago | 976 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

11 hrs ago | 192 Views

128 trafficked women return home

11 hrs ago | 493 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

11 hrs ago | 342 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

11 hrs ago | 341 Views

Bulawayo a pale shadow of its former self

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Bulawayo City Council turns beerhall into factory shells

11 hrs ago | 179 Views

Bosso resume training

11 hrs ago | 164 Views

Colonialists abandon confrontation with Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 262 Views

Zimbabwe gets US$310m for Hwange power upgrades

11 hrs ago | 221 Views

Hlanganani Expo kicks off

11 hrs ago | 159 Views

Performance-based bonuses for Zimbabwe civil servants

11 hrs ago | 182 Views

Before celebrating 'flowers' Zimbabweans should first interrogate why previous 'fruits' were destroyed!

16 hrs ago | 280 Views

Why a Formula One racetrack in Zimbabwe is a pipe dream

21 hrs ago | 424 Views

Chamisa's lawyer denies bribery accusation

22 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Mwonzora joins Polad

22 hrs ago | 1935 Views

Mnangagwa's govt raids Disabled People's Fund

22 hrs ago | 497 Views

Bornfrees4ED calls for the removal of sanctions

22 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader dies

22 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Bosso leadership watches PSG, off to Barcelona

22 hrs ago | 301 Views

Shareholders fight directors over Tetrad Bank control and assets

22 hrs ago | 364 Views

ZANU PF to elect Ndebele President in the coming congress?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:54hrs | 2156 Views

'Zanu PF will never win free elections!' said CCC. True. So, why is CCC one insisting on elections with NO reforms?

12 Oct 2022 at 13:51hrs | 331 Views

Zimbabwean filmmaker selected for Prestigious Creative Producer Indaba

12 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 217 Views

Chamisa too weak to remove Zanu-PF from power, says Tsenengamu

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 3100 Views

Speeding kombi knocks toddler dead, mom sues owner US$500,000

12 Oct 2022 at 05:45hrs | 1737 Views

Russian chopper, ambulance for Mnangagwa

12 Oct 2022 at 05:44hrs | 4085 Views

Tsenengamu's party dares CIO ahead of polls

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 2214 Views

Mnangagwa's insatiable appetite for power a security threat

12 Oct 2022 at 05:43hrs | 1828 Views

Zimbabwe needs political tolerance during, after elections

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 242 Views

Lawyers challenge video evidence in Sikhala case

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 924 Views

Zanu-PF members protest high membership fees

12 Oct 2022 at 05:42hrs | 495 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days