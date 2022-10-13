Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

by Staff reporter
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday made three senior Government appointments with Mr Willard Manungo being appointed Deputy Chief Secretary for Policy Analysis, Co-ordination and Development Planning in the Office of the President and Cabinet while Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma is now the Secretary of Commissions.

Ambassador Gideon Gapare takes over as Chief of Protocol in the Office of the President and Cabinet from Ambassador Chitsaka Chipaziwa who is due to retire on November 7.

Mr Manungo takes over the position vacated by Ambassador Nicholas Kitikiti who retired on September 30. Dr Choruma, who joined Government in 1991 as an administrative officer before rising through the ranks, brings with her vast experience in the public sector to her new position.

In a statement, the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda, said the appointments were made in terms of Section 205(1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe No. 20 of (2013).

Mr Manungo holds a degree in Economics from Guildhall University in the United Kingdom and a Masters in Economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

In addition, he is a recipient of post graduate training in banking, monetary policy, macro-economic analysis, financial sector reform and financing programming and policy development from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Mr Manungo began his career at the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe where he rose to the position of Chief Economist before he was subsequently seconded to Government as Principal (Chief) Director in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development in 2001.

He was later elevated to the post of Secretary for Finance and Economic Development and appointed the Secretary for Corporate Governance, State Enterprise Reform and Public Procurement in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dr Sibanda said Mr Manungo thus possesses vast knowledge and experience in economic research and policy development and management gained from working both in the banking sector and Government.

"These competences are critical in the following areas:

- Chairing the working party of the Cabinet Committee on Devolution and Decentralisation,

- Chairing working party of the Cabinet Committee on the Implementation of the Thematic Priorities of the National Development Strategy I (2021-25),

- Chairing the working party of the Enhanced Cabinet Committee on Public Enterprise Reform and Development,

- As team leader for the formulation of the National Development Strategy 2 (2025-2030)

- As a representative of His Excellency the President at the NEPAD and the African Union Agency which spearheads Continental Development; and Co-Chairman of the China-Zimbabwe Economic Reform and Transformation Training Co-operation Programme," said Dr Sibanda.

On the other hand, Dr Choruma, who was appointed Commissioner in the Public Service Commission in 2018, focusing on matters relating to policy, programming and development in human capital development and management, and has strong credentials in gender issues and gender policy formulation and programme management, is expected to steer the ship as the Secretary of Commissions.

She is a holder of a Master's degree in Management from the Academy of Social Sciences in Sofia, Bulgaria, a Master's degree in Public Administration from the University of Zimbabwe, and a PhD in Educational Leadership from Seattle University, United States.

"Dr Choruma thus brings vast knowledge and extensive practical leadership experience in social and economic development issues, and in high level public administration and management having worked for several years in leadership positions in various national and global institutions where she superintended transformative production, investment and trade related activities in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America."

Ambassador Gapare, who holds a degree in Administration, joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as an administration officer in 1984 and rose through the ranks to Director for Policy Research, Communications and Training, and later Chief Director for Protocol in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

In between the years, Ambassador Gapare held posts of Counsellor and Head of Chancery and Charge d'Affaires in Angola, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He later became Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC, US.

He also held the post of Deputy Director for Multilateral Affairs and was later appointed the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Source - The Herald

