Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) has with effect from today slightly increased tolling fees in local currency but they remain unchanged in foreign currency.

According to the new tariffs schedule, which are in line with Section 4 of Statutory Instrument 32 of 2021, tolling fees for light motor vehicles are now pegged at $1300 up from $1,100 and mini-buses will be charged $1 950 up from $1 650.

Buses, haulage trucks and heavy vehicles will fork out $2 600, $6 500 and $3 250 respectively.

The statement said the residential discount term is now pegged at $26 000 up from $22 000.

Zinara board chairperson, Dr George Manyaya, is on record saying $7 billion has been set aside for the upgrading of all tollgates across the country as part of efforts to plug revenue leakages and improve efficiency.

Most tollgates across the country had been subject to lax systems resulting in some errant motorists passing through without paying toll fees including delays to few access points.

Source - The Chronicle
