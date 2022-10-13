Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Gwanda town will once again be a hive of activity this weekend as a renowned artiste, Oskido, is set to perform there today.The Tsa Mandebele hit-maker is billed to perform at Phoenix Shisanyama and will be accompanied by superstar Diliza, who performed alongside Professor in the town recently. Local artistes, Zhezhingtons, Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, Zamoe Radge and DJ Keith complete the lineup. Gwanda has been hosting a lot of South African acts of late with Oskido being the fourth this year after Black Diamond, DJ Tira and Professor.Phoenix Shisanyama manager Youngjack Musindo said all is in place for the gig with the artistes expected to arrive this afternoon."It's all systems go. Oskido is expected to arrive in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon and head to Gwanda where a meet and greet has been arranged at Aquaworld Leisure Centre," Musindo said.He said they are hosting Oskido who has roots in Zimbabwe so as to inspire youths."We decided to invite Oskido to Gwanda as we wanted to inspire the youth as Oskido is someone who didn't get things on a silver platter, but he worked hard up to the top. His story is one that can inspire our youths," he said."Oskido is a living legend who has worked with many young South Africans who are doing well like Kabza De Small, DJ Zinhle and Nkosazana Daughter, just to mention a few. So through this gig, we also want to put Gwanda on the international market as this is an opportunity for local artistes, businesses and investors to get exposure."After, the Gwanda event, Oskido is set to travel to Bulawayo for another show at Cosmopolitan on Saturday. He will perform alongside the club's resident DJs, DJ Keezy AM and DJ Teflon."We've had a number of Amapiano acts performing at our spot and we decided to give our fans a different set with someone who has hits spanning years. We hope it will be a refreshing moment for our audience," said Ntando Ndlovu, Cosmopolitan's marketing consultant.