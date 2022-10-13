'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

LOCAL Government minister July Moyo has been accused of meddling in the affairs of Chitungwiza municipality after he suspended six Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors while taking sides with Zanu-PF acting mayor, Kiven Mutimbanyoka.Moyo suspended former Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko, former deputy mayor Musa Makweza, council chief whip (CCC) Richard Chamutsa and councillors Kudakwashe John, Peter Matiringe and Chengetai Magondo on Monday.They were accused of convening an "illegal" meeting which reinstated Maiko last Friday.Maiko said the minister was offside."Moyo was aware that Chitungwiza had gone for six months without a full council and committee meetings. He is also aware that councillors on numerous occasions requested to elect a substantive mayor. Apart from that, Local Government ministry secretary Zvinechimwe Churu gave the greenlight to hold elections," Maiko said.Chitungwiza and Manyame Rural Residents Association secretary Brighton Mazhindu said Moyo had been exposed for his bias in the way he has been handling the affairs of the municipality."The minister did not caution Mutimbanyoka for banning council meetings for more than four months, and sadly he suspended councillors for exercising their rights. Moyo recently set up a commission to investigate some councillors over the mayoral issue but has not made the findings public," Mazhindu said.Chitungwiza Residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Arthur Taderera said: "I think this is a well-orchestrated plan to render CCC-led councils powerless."In an unrelated matter, government has endorsed a decision by the municipality to fire town clerk George Makunde following his suspension in 2019 on allegations of gross incompetence.The Local Government Board also approved the appointment of a substantive chamber secretary, Japson Nemuseso.