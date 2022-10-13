Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe announces another fuel price increase

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased fuel prices by at least 2,3% as economists raised fears of price hikes.

According to ZERA's latest update, ZERA said traders can sell diesel at a maximum cost of US$1,73 or $1,084.08 per litre and petrol at a maximum of US$1,55 and $971,21 per litre effective October 12.

This is the second fuel price hike in less than a fortnight.

Last week, ZERA increased the pump price of petrol to US$1.52 from the US$1.51 while diesel was reduced to US$1.69 down from US$1.70.

"Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations," ZERA said, adding that the blending ratio remains at E20.

ZERA CEO Eddington Mazambani yesterday told NewsDay that the fuel price hike was a result of a hike in global fuel prices.

"The international fuel prices have gone up significantly. Government continues to cushion the economy through interventions on levies but the pressure is coming from international oil prices," Mazambani said.

Development economist Chenayimoyo Mutambasere said industry may pass on the burden to consumers.

"Crude oil prices have been stable and reducing from peak and I think hike in Zimbabwe is not justified. It makes no sense at all. We should be seeing stability or reduction in fuel prices so that economic production takes advantage of this," she said.

"Globally this price hike is out of sync with current trend  as we are seeing stability in prices in line with slowed down global development therefore it is fallacious to suggest that such a hike is in line with global developments."

Direct Fuel Imports (DFI) group secretary general Bart Mukucha said fuel traders may witness a drop in sales as prices soar.

"A motorist would rather park their small Honda Fit and commute into town when they see fuel soaring to almost US$2 per litre," Mukucha said.

"Our sales will drop and producers will just pass on the cost to the consumer somehow unless they already have huge margins."

Mukuch said government must intervene by slashing some of the multiple tariffs and duties that add to the total fuel costs.

He said this can reduce the cost of fuel by 20%.

"If the government reduces or slashes some tariffs the cost of fuel may go down by US$0,20 per litre so for example petrol will go down to a maximum US$1,25 per litre instead of US$155 per litre."

He also said dealers should source fuel for cheaper global suppliers.

"This whole charade is a result of price distortions caused by the tiff between Russia and Ukraine and the US. Russian fuel is cheaper but it now appears there is interference and political manipulation that is distorting supplies and driving prices up," Mukucha added.

Social commentator Walter Vengesai said citizens might not feel the price hike directly as fuel dealers tended to trade below the maximum price.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe
More on: #Fuel, #Zera, #Hike

Comments


Must Read

Trio kill miner over gold ore

30 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe launches its first National Surgical, Obstetric and Anesthesia Strategy (2022 – 2025)

8 hrs ago | 303 Views

Health Ambassadors for ED in chaotic start

9 hrs ago | 833 Views

Chamisa responds to opposition critics

9 hrs ago | 2446 Views

Chiwenga's absence from Parliament irks opposition MPs

9 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Mnangagwa recycles 'deadwood'

9 hrs ago | 1955 Views

Ziyambi challenged on tattered US dollar bank notes

9 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Chamisa smells victory

9 hrs ago | 1904 Views

Zanu-PF commandeers train to Mnangagwa's rally

9 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Another shadowy ED grouping surfaces

9 hrs ago | 586 Views

'Zec evasive on delimitation'

9 hrs ago | 232 Views

Cop, soldier up for US$1,3m robbery

9 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Fresh turmoil hits Mupedzanhamo

9 hrs ago | 554 Views

Muzarabani villagers face eviction

9 hrs ago | 328 Views

Shiri estate in fresh storm

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Chitungwiza councillors suspension exposes July Moyo'

9 hrs ago | 375 Views

Malnutrition stalks Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

I refuse to be a delusional idiot

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

Oskido heads to Gwanda this weekend

9 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zinara hikes toll gate fees again

9 hrs ago | 486 Views

Man knifed to death in fight over 'powers' of a sangoma

9 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mnangagwa makes senior appointments

9 hrs ago | 589 Views

US, NATO masters of double standards

9 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zanu PF is blatantly rigging 2023 and EU gearing to grant it legitimacy under guess of 'constructive dialogue'!

15 hrs ago | 400 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from inflammatory UN vote condemning Russia

18 hrs ago | 739 Views

US$1.4 million ABC Auctions robbery suspect dies after police shooting

18 hrs ago | 947 Views

Matshe named deputy governor of the RBZ

18 hrs ago | 860 Views

Teacher arrested for bashing journalist

13 Oct 2022 at 14:00hrs | 1267 Views

This and that with Mal'phosa: No, South Africa can never be another Zimbabwe

13 Oct 2022 at 13:46hrs | 1160 Views

Priscins Petals shine at Hidden Culture

13 Oct 2022 at 10:53hrs | 684 Views

Chilonga land grab resistance intensifies

13 Oct 2022 at 06:07hrs | 1869 Views

Zimbabwe army Generals in u-turn

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 6833 Views

Ken Sharpe is Zimbabwe's greatest land heist, says Tendai Biti

13 Oct 2022 at 06:04hrs | 2294 Views

Trainee police officer fired for stammering

13 Oct 2022 at 06:03hrs | 2457 Views

July Moyo suspends Chitungwiza's CCC mayor for gross misconduct

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 1033 Views

South Africa's Tharisa begins $391 million Zimbabwe platinum mine build

13 Oct 2022 at 06:02hrs | 934 Views

Teachers4ED 'invade' schools

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1045 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must fight for electoral reforms

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 503 Views

Sex workers 'rob' client

13 Oct 2022 at 06:01hrs | 1070 Views

Magistrates allege State capture of the Judiciary

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 789 Views

Chiwenga brings back face masks

13 Oct 2022 at 06:00hrs | 4315 Views

Woman demands US$510,000 from Zimbabwe police

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 269 Views

17 appear in court over Mupedzanhamo violence

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 286 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants protest over bonus

13 Oct 2022 at 05:59hrs | 1553 Views

Harare residents plot garbage blockade

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 224 Views

128 trafficked women return home

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 627 Views

EU to manipulate Zec using funding?

13 Oct 2022 at 05:58hrs | 761 Views

Mthuli Ncube urged to present USD budget for 2023

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 436 Views

Omega Sibanda rubbishes SRC's road map for Zimbabwe football

13 Oct 2022 at 05:57hrs | 487 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days